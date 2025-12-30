



India has firmly rebuffed China's criticism of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Battle of Galwan', starring Salman Khan, by emphasising the nation's commitment to artistic freedom.





Government sources stated on Tuesday that filmmakers enjoy the right to exercise this freedom without interference, following claims by Chinese state media that the movie distorts historical facts.





The film draws inspiration from the brutal 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh, between Indian soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment and intruding People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops.





It portrays Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer who laid down his life during the hand-to-hand combat.





New Delhi has officially confirmed the loss of 20 brave Indian troops in the skirmish, a figure that underscores the ferocity of the encounter. Beijing, initially denying any casualties, later admitted to four deaths, a number widely viewed as a gross understatement amid persistent questions over the true extent of PLA losses.





In response to the controversy, a government source remarked to NDTV that India cherishes freedom of expression, with cinematic expression forming a vital part. "Indian filmmakers are free to make films as per this artistic freedom," the source affirmed, adding that those with concerns should seek clarifications from the Ministry of Defence, as the government holds no role in the production.





The 'Battle of Galwan' is adapted from a story in 'India's Most Fearless 3' by journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, offering a narrative rooted in real events. It highlights the sacrifices of Indian forces amid the high-altitude confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





China's state-run Global Times has lambasted the film, asserting that its depiction of the June 2020 clash "does not align with the facts." The article accuses Bollywood of delivering an "entertainment-driven, emotionally charged portrayal" that cannot alter history or undermine the PLA's resolve to safeguard sovereign territory.





Remarkably, the Global Times piece falsely positions the Galwan Valley on the Chinese side of the LAC, while pinning blame squarely on Indian troops for crossing the line and provoking the fight. This narrative starkly contrasts with India's account, which details PLA incursions into Indian-claimed territory.





The 2020 Galwan clash marked a low point in India-China relations, escalating tensions along the LAC in Ladakh. Indian forces responded by deploying additional troops and conducting surveys to counter potential aggression, fortifying positions near the volatile valley.





Post-clash disengagement talks have yielded partial successes, yet underlying mistrust lingers, with both sides maintaining heavy deployments. The incident exposed vulnerabilities in bilateral border management protocols, prompting India to accelerate infrastructure development along the frontier.





This cinematic retelling arrives at a time when India continues to honour its fallen heroes through various mediums, including books and documentaries. 'Battle of Galwan' thus serves not only as entertainment but as a tribute to the 16 Bihar Regiment's valour under Colonel Babu’s leadership.





China's sharp reaction via Global Times reflects broader sensitivities around the Galwan narrative, where Beijing seeks to control the storyline amid domestic propaganda efforts. By dismissing the film pre-emptively, it aims to discredit Indian perspectives on the clash.





India's measured retort prioritises principles of free speech over diplomatic sparring, signalling confidence in its historical stance. Sources clarified that no official endorsement exists for the film, distancing the state while upholding creative liberties.





The controversy underscores ongoing geopolitical frictions, with cultural products like films becoming battlegrounds for competing narratives. As 'Battle of Galwan' gears up for release, it promises to reignite public discourse on the sacrifices that defined that fateful night in June 2020.





Observers note that Bollywood's foray into military heroism has precedents, from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to 'Lakshya', often blending fact with drama to evoke national pride. Yet, international backlash, particularly from China, highlights the perils of artistic endeavours touching on sensitive border disputes.





In the broader context, India's defence posture has evolved significantly since Galwan, with enhanced focus on high-altitude warfare capabilities and self-reliance in equipment. The film may inadvertently spotlight these advancements, reinforcing public support for military modernisation.





As tensions simmer along the LAC, incidents like this film row remind stakeholders of the need for transparent dialogue. India's invocation of artistic freedom stands as a principled counter, affirming that truth, as perceived through its lens, will find expression on screen.





Based On NDTV Report







