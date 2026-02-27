



The Indian Air Force has unveiled a determinative video showcasing the Sudarshan S-400 long-range air defence missile system in operational action for the first time. Released just before the prestigious Vayu Shakti-2026 exercise, the footage provides a rare public insight into one of India's most sophisticated and secretive military capabilities.





Shared on social media platform X, the video captures the S-400, known as the Sudarshan Chakra in Indian service, tracking and neutralising simulated aerial threats during intensive drills. This demonstration highlights its seamless integration into India's multi-layered air defence framework.





The IAF accompanied the release with a caption boasting of a historic achievement: the longest-range kill ever recorded in military history. This feat occurred during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, amid escalating cross-border tensions, where the system intercepted drones and missiles targeting Indian cities and bases.





Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise



1 day to go.



The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised.



All Air Warriors now stand fully… pic.twitter.com/j7ZWmOYYb1 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 26, 2026





Operation Sindoor marked a pivotal moment, as IAF units deployed the S-400 to thwart large-scale incursions along vulnerable borders. The system's precision prevented significant damage, solidifying its status as a vital asset in safeguarding Indian airspace.





In a recent post on X, the IAF declared its forces "infallible, impervious, and precise" following a full-dress rehearsal at Pokhran for Vayu Shakti-26. All targets were effectively neutralised, confirming full mission readiness for the main event on 27 February at Pokhran, Jaisalmer.





The S-400 Triumf, procured from Russia in a landmark multi-billion-dollar agreement, stands out as one of the world's premier surface-to-air missile systems. It boasts detection, tracking, and engagement ranges extending up to 400 kilometres against aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones.





This capability dramatically enhances India's defensive perimeter, enabling early warnings and long-distance intercepts that outmatch many adversaries. During Operation Sindoor, it proved instrumental in countering sophisticated threats, earning acclaim as a true game-changer.





India is set to further strengthen its arsenal by acquiring five additional S-400 squadrons from Russia. Negotiations for this expansion, aimed at addressing heightened regional tensions, are slated for high-level talks between Indian and Russian leaders.





These new units will bolster air defence coverage across critical sectors, particularly along borders with neighbours where aerial threats persist. This move underscores India's commitment to maintaining technological superiority in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.





Compared to indigenous systems like the Akash and QRSAM, the S-400 offers unmatched range and multi-target engagement. While home-grown platforms excel in mobility and cost-effectiveness, the Russian system's advanced radars and missile versatility provide a complementary high-end layer.





Key S-400 features include its 91N6E Big Bird radar for surveillance up to 600 km, multi-missile compatibility (from 40N6 at 400 km to short-range Pantsir integration), and AI-enhanced target discrimination. It can simultaneously track 300 targets and engage 36, adapting to stealthy or hypersonic threats.





The system's mobility allows rapid deployment via transporter-erector-launchers, with fire units spacing up to 100 km apart for networked defence. In Indian service, AI augmentation refines threat prioritisation, minimising false positives in cluttered airspace.





Vayu Shakti-2026 itself promises a spectacular display of IAF prowess, featuring over 100 aircraft. Fighter jets including TEJAS, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, and Hawk will demonstrate precision strikes and air superiority.





Transport aircraft such as C-130J, C-295, and C-17 will showcase rapid airlift and logistics, vital for humanitarian aid and disaster relief. Helicopters like Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH Prachand, Apache, and Chinook will highlight assault, reconnaissance, and heavy-lift operations.





Remotely Piloted Aircraft will integrate into scenarios simulating real-world conflicts, emphasising networked warfare. The exercise will also cover overseas evacuation and rescue missions, reflecting the IAF's expanding global role.





This unveiling arrives amid India's push for self-reliance in defence, balancing foreign acquisitions with indigenous innovation. The S-400's success validates strategic partnerships, particularly with Russia, while spurring local R&D in missile tech.





As regional dynamics evolve—with persistent drone threats from Pakistan and China—the Sudarshan S-400 anchors a robust shield. Its record-breaking performance in Operation Sindoor signals to adversaries India's resolve and readiness.





Vayu Shakti-2026, occurring today, will not only celebrate these strengths but also preview future capabilities, including AI-driven autonomy and hypersonic countermeasures. For defence watchers, it reaffirms the IAF's transformation into a formidable, tech-savvy force.













