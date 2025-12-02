



The Navy stands poised to receive its first four Rafale Marine jets by 2029, as confirmed by Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during a press briefing ahead of Navy Day on 4 December.





This delivery aligns with the April intergovernmental agreement signed with France for 26 carrier-borne fighters, valued at approximately ₹64,000 crore, encompassing weapons, spares, training, and simulators from Dassault Aviation. The jets will bolster operations from INS Vikrant, marking a pivotal upgrade to maritime aviation amid escalating regional challenges.​





Admiral Tripathi highlighted Operation Sindoor, an ongoing maritime campaign that underscored the Navy's dominance in the Northern Arabian Sea.





The aggressive deployment of the carrier battle group, including over 30 ships and submarines, confined the Pakistan Navy to their ports and the Makran coast, preventing any ventures into open waters for seven months.





This forward posture inflicted significant economic losses on Pakistan while ensuring sea control, with restricted details still classified due to the operation's active status.​





The Navy's operational tempo remains unrelenting across the Indian Ocean Region, logging 11,000 ship days and 50,000 flying hours since the last Navy Day.





Relentless anti-piracy efforts have apprehended 52 pirates, rescued 520 lives at sea, and escorted over 7,800 merchant vessels since 2008, with one ship stationed continuously in the Gulf of Aden. In response to Red Sea threats from Houthi militants, 40 capital ships secured cargo worth $5.6 billion, neutralising non-state actors and motherships.​





Force expansion underscores India's maritime ambitions, with 12 warships and one submarine inducted since last Navy Day, including Udaygiri as the 100th warship. Contracts for 83 capital acquisitions worth ₹84,000 crore reflect sustained investment in self-reliance and capability enhancement.





Admiral Tripathi reaffirmed the Navy's readiness, projecting power through high-tempo deployments that deter adversaries and safeguard national interests.​





