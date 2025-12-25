



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued a Request for Proposal (RfP) for design engineering services for its Third Launch Pad (TLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.





This development marks the imminent start of engineering design work, with bids due by 22 January 2026 and technical evaluations to follow.





The TLP addresses the limitations of the existing First Launch Pad (FLP), operational since 1993 for PSLV and SSLV, and Second Launch Pad (SLP), commissioned in 2003 for GSLV and LVM3. Current infrastructure struggles with the demands of advanced vehicles, prompting this new facility tailored for Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV), LVM3 with semi-cryogenic stages, and scaled-up NGLV variants.





Financial sanction for the project arrived in March 2025, followed by geotechnical investigations and topographic surveys completed by May 2025. The government anticipates operational readiness by March 2029, after key milestones including civil works by May 2028, fluid systems by July 2028, and launch facilities by September 2028.





The RfP outlines a rigorous design process spanning approximately 55 months, with milestones such as Conceptual Design Review (CDR) and Preliminary Design Review (PDR) within the first few months post-order. Detailed Design Review (DDR), tender specifications, and Bill of Quantities (BOQ) follow, emphasising certification of changes during manufacturing.





Core systems include a single wedge Jet Deflector Duct (JDD) to divert exhaust, a Tiltable Umbilical Tower (TUT) paired with a Sound Suppression Mobile Launcher Platform (SMLP), and four Lightning Protection Towers (LPTs) each around 190 metres tall. Rail track systems will link the TLP to existing facilities and the NGLV Integration Facility (NIF), enabling horizontal integration before vertical tilt via hydraulic actuators.





Operational philosophy involves transporting fully integrated vehicles from NIF to TLP by rail, followed by tilting into position; the TUT retracts 10 to 45 degrees pre-launch for safety. Additional features encompass Crew Access Tower foundations, Satellite and Vehicle Cool Air Systems, and shared infrastructure from prior pads to optimise costs.





ISRO prioritises significant industry participation, including private players and MSMEs via tendering, leveraging experience from FLP and SLP. Bidders must meet stringent qualification criteria under Annexure-II of the RfP, covering financial capacity, prior works, and manpower CVs, with evaluation on a Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) basis.





The NGLV, internally driving this infrastructure, targets 30 tons to Low Earth Orbit—triple the LVM3's capacity—with reusability, modular green propulsion, and human-rating for missions like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035. Unlike predecessors, it requires horizontal integration and more liquid boosters, necessitating the TLP's redesigned deflector and universal adaptability.





Estimated at around ₹4,000 crore, the TLP enhances redundancy, streamlines processes, and supports commercial, scientific, and human spaceflight ambitions, including inter-planetary exploration. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 5 January 2026 at SDSC SHAR, inviting industry queries to refine designs.





This initiative aligns with India's Amritkaal space programme goals, reducing reliance on two ageing pads and boosting launch cadence amid growing private sector involvement. Successful execution will position ISRO to handle heavier payloads, such as 30,000-ton-class spacecraft, far surpassing LVM3's 640-ton lift-off mass.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)









