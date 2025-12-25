



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has outlined an ambitious line-up of missions for 2026, marking a pivotal year for India's space program.





This schedule encompasses uncrewed human spaceflight tests, Earth observation satellites, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, and significant private sector milestones.





The Gaganyaan program, India's first human spaceflight initiative, will advance with its inaugural uncrewed mission early in the year. This test flight will deploy the humanoid robot Vyommitra into low Earth orbit aboard the human-rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), validating life support systems and crew module recovery procedures.





Two additional uncrewed flights are slated to follow, paving the way for a potential crewed launch by late 2026 or early 2027, contingent on flawless executions.





A landmark event will be the debut launch of the first industry-manufactured Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), constructed by a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).





Awarded the contract in 2023, this PSLV-N1 vehicle aligns with the government's strategy to shift production to private entities, freeing ISRO for research and development. Scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, it will carry the Oceansat-3A (EOS-10) satellite into orbit.





Oceansat-3A represents the fourth in ISRO's Oceansat series, dedicated to enhancing oceanographic observations. Equipped with payloads such as an Ocean Colour Monitor, Scatterometer, Sea Surface Temperature Monitor, and Millimetre Wave Atmospheric Temperature and Humidity Sounder, it will deliver daily data for marine ecosystem studies, coastal zone management, weather forecasting, fishing, and cartography. Operating in tandem with Oceansat-3 (EOS-06), it bolsters India's maritime surveillance capabilities.





The PSLV-N1 mission will also deploy the Indo-Mauritius Joint Satellite (IMJS), a collaborative effort approved in 2024 between ISRO and the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council. Built on ISRO's Nano Satellite-2 bus, this small imaging satellite features multispectral capabilities for diverse applications, with costs borne by India. The memorandum of understanding underscores deepening bilateral ties in space technology.





Another highlight is the Technology Demonstration Satellite-1 (TDS-1), launching via PSLV to serve as a testbed for nascent technologies. It will showcase a high-thrust electric propulsion system, offering superior fuel efficiency and reduced mass for future spacecraft compared to chemical alternatives. This innovation promises extended mission durations and enhanced manoeuvrability in orbit.





TDS-1 will further validate an indigenous Travelling Wave Tube (TWT) amplifier for satellite transponders, crucial for reliable Earth communication links.





Developing this domestically curtails import dependency, fortifying India's self-reliance in satellite manufacturing. The amplifier ensures high-power, low-noise signal transmission vital for telecommunications payloads.





Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) marks the most transformative demonstration, enabling ultra-secure key exchange via quantum principles. Unlike classical encryption, QKD detects eavesdropping through quantum state disturbances, rendering it theoretically unbreakable. ISRO's prior ground trials spanned 300 metres; the orbital test will pioneer satellite-based QKD, revolutionising secure communications for defence, banking, and government sectors.





The private sector gains prominence with Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, poised to achieve India's first privately-led orbital launch. Capable of delivering up to 350 kg to low Earth orbit or 260 kg to sun-synchronous orbit, this all-carbon composite vehicle employs solid boosters and a 3D-printed liquid engine for rapid, cost-effective small satellite deployments.





Though an exact date remains unconfirmed, Skyroot's website affirms a 2026 lift-off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, accommodating both dedicated and rideshare missions.





Recent successes, such as the LVM-3 launch of ATS SpaceMobile's massive BlueBird Block-2 satellite on 24 December 2025, underscore ISRO's prowess in heavy-lift operations. Dubbed the 'Bahubali', this mission reinforces reliability for upcoming Gaganyaan flights and commercial payloads. Together, these endeavours signal India's accelerating space ecosystem, blending public innovation with private enterprise.





Agencies







