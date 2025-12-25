



India's space agency, ISRO, has etched a new chapter in its illustrious history by successfully launching its heaviest-ever satellite on 24 December 2025.





The LVM-3 rocket, affectionately dubbed the 'Baahubali', roared to life from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 am IST.





It carried the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, weighing a staggering 6,100 kg, marking the heaviest payload ever lifted from Indian soil by an indigenous launcher. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan hailed it as a triumph, injecting the satellite precisely into a low Earth orbit (LEO) of approximately 520 km after just 15 minutes of flight.





This mission, LVM3-M6, stands as the ninth successful outing for the LVM-3, underscoring its flawless 100% reliability across 104 launches from Sriharikota. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the feat as a "significant stride" in India's space sector, bolstering heavy-lift capabilities and India's stature in the global commercial launch arena.





The BlueBird Block-2 belongs to US firm AST SpaceMobile, making this ISRO's first dedicated commercial launch for an American customer. This next-generation satellite forms part of a vast LEO constellation designed to deliver high-speed cellular broadband straight to unmodified smartphones.





Unlike traditional satellites reliant on ground stations, it enables direct 4G/5G voice, video calls, texting, streaming, and data connectivity for users worldwide.





AST SpaceMobile aims to bridge connectivity gaps for nearly six billion mobile subscribers, extending broadband to the unconnected billions without specialised hardware. The satellite's deployment into LEO—typically below 1,000 km altitude—optimises it for low-latency, direct-to-device communication.





This marks the third instance of LVM-3 placing a payload into LEO, with separation occurring seamlessly post-liftoff.





Previously, ISRO's LVM3-M5 mission on 2 November lofted a 4,400 kg communications satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO), showcasing escalating payload capacities. The LVM-3-M6 mission followed just 52 days later, demonstrating ISRO's operational tempo and readiness for frequent high-stakes launches.





As the sixth operational flight of the 43.5-metre-tall LVM-3, it reaffirms the vehicle's prowess in commercial ventures. This was the third fully commercial mission for LVM-3, highlighting ISRO's pivot towards lucrative international partnerships.





The LVM-3 comprises three stages: two solid strap-on boosters (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). Its pedigree includes marquee missions like Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, proving its versatility for deep-space endeavours.





A modified LVM-3 variant will propel the Gaganyaan programme, India's ambitious first human spaceflight. Earlier, LVM-3 launched 36 OneWeb satellites in 2022 and 2023, cementing ties with global broadband providers.





The BlueBird Block-2 launch elevates ISRO's commercial profile, positioning India as a go-to hub for heavy LEO deployments. It signals India's maturing heavy-lift infrastructure, rivalled only by a handful of spacefaring nations.





This success amplifies NewSpace India Limited's (NSIL) role in monetising ISRO's tech through Antrix Corporation. The mission's precision orbit insertion minimises fuel needs for the satellite, extending its operational lifespan.





AST SpaceMobile's constellation, with BlueBird Block-2 as a cornerstone, promises ubiquitous connectivity, disrupting telecom norms. For ISRO, it validates LVM-3's scalability, paving the way for heavier payloads in future LEO mega-constellations. The 6,100 kg mass shatters prior records, with the rocket's design margins now tested to extremes.





Chairman Narayanan emphasised the "excellent track record," inviting more foreign clients to Sriharikota.





This launch coincides with global demand for LEO services, from broadband to Earth observation. India's indigenous cryogenic engine in the C25 stage proved pivotal for the high-energy LEO insertion. The mission's back-to-back cadence—52 days apart—reflects supply chain robustness and team synergy.





It bolsters India's strategic autonomy in space, reducing reliance on foreign launchers. Commercially, it could fetch premiums, with LVM-3 rides priced competitively against SpaceX or Arianespace. The satellite's direct-to-phone tech aligns with India's Digital India vision, potentially inspiring domestic spin-offs.





ISRO's growing LEO expertise positions it for small-sat aggregators and mega-constellations like Starlink rivals. This feat enhances India's geopolitical leverage, showcasing soft power through technological prowess.





Future LVM-3 evolutions, including reusable variants, loom on the horizon post this validation. The launch on Christmas Eve adds symbolic flair, blending festive timing with national achievement. For aerospace enthusiasts, it underscores India's leap from PSLV-era to heavy-lift dominance.





Globally, it challenges the narrative of Western monopoly in commercial space launches. ISRO's 100% LVM-3 success rate now beckons risk-averse clients seeking reliability. The BlueBird's 520 km perch optimises signal strength for cellular handoffs. This mission subtly advances India's SATCOM ambitions, eyeing sovereign LEO networks.





Technically, the S200 boosters provided initial thrust, L110 sustained ascent, and C25 finessed orbit. Ground teams at Sriharikota orchestrated flawless telemetry, from ignition to separation. Post-injection, the satellite autonomously unfurled solar arrays and initialised payloads.





AST SpaceMobile lauded ISRO's precision, accelerating their constellation rollout. For India, it fortifies the space economy, projected to hit $13 billion by 2025-end. This launch cements LVM-3 as ISRO's workhorse, bridging lunar ambitions and commercial gains.





