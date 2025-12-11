



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong support for the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan during a recent phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





The leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, reaffirming their commitment to peace and stability in the region. Modi emphasised India's backing of efforts aimed at securing a just and durable peace, highlighting the importance of moving quickly on the Gaza Peace Plan to restore calm.





The call also underscored the robust and growing strategic partnership between India and Israel. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing momentum in their bilateral ties, which encompass a wide range of sectors including defence, technology, agriculture, and intelligence cooperation.





They reiterated their dedication to deepening these bonds for mutual benefit, recognising the significance of their collaboration in addressing shared challenges.





Firm condemnation of terrorism was a prominent theme during the discussion. Modi and Netanyahu reiterated their zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism in all forms, signalling a united front against violent extremism.





This shared position reinforces the close ties between the two nations and their commitment to security cooperation amidst threats that affect both countries.





The conversation took place against the backdrop of plans for an Israeli Prime Ministerial visit to India, initially slated for the end of 2025 but later postponed due to security concerns.





Despite the delay, both sides are actively working to coordinate a new date for the visit. Netanyahu’s office conveyed strong confidence in India’s security framework under PM Modi's leadership, emphasising the strength of the bilateral relationship and personal rapport between the two prime ministers.





Netanyahu’s last visit to India in January 2018 marked the second such tour by an Israeli Prime Minister, reflecting the deepening ties over the past decade. In recent months, he has reiterated the shared historical and cultural connections between the two countries, describing both as ancient civilisations rooted in eternal values.





Following the tragic Red Fort blast in India, Netanyahu extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the Indian people during their time of sorrow.





His office's message highlighted the resilience of both nations in the face of terror, stating, "Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies." This strong expression of mutual support reflects the depth of emotional and strategic cooperation between India and Israel.





The phone conversation between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu reinforces the two countries’ shared goals of peace, security, and strengthened collaboration.





Their dialogue points to continued efforts in advancing the Gaza Peace Plan, counter-terrorism measures, and multifaceted bilateral engagement, signalling an optimistic outlook for India-Israel ties in the months ahead.





Based In ANI Report







