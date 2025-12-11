



Antonio Tajani, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, has indicated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Italy in 2026.





This announcement came during Tajani’s recent discussions with ANI, where he revealed that he had formally extended the invitation on behalf of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Tajani confirmed that Modi has positively responded to this invitation, marking an important upcoming diplomatic event between the two nations.





"I invited in the name of my Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. I invited the Prime Minister for a trip to Italy. The answer has been yes. 2026 he will be in my country in Italy," Tajani said.





Tajani described his most recent meeting with PM Modi as very positive, reflecting a strong and growing relationship between Italy and India. During their talks, they focused on enhancing cooperation in several key areas, particularly highlighting the IMEC infrastructure and trade corridor project.





This corridor, which aims to connect India with Italy via Israel, the Gulf countries, Egypt, and the Mediterranean Sea to the port of Trieste, is seen as a critical development for trade and infrastructure collaboration between the two countries.





The discussions also touched on deepening industrial cooperation. Tajani emphasised the ambition to foster stronger industrial ties and joint ventures as a part of the broader economic partnership between Italy and India.





Besides industry and trade, Tajani acknowledged the shared commitment of both countries to peace initiatives, especially India’s role in encouraging Russia towards negotiating an agreement on Ukraine. This diplomatic engagement underlines India’s strategic importance from Italy’s perspective in promoting regional and global stability.





The Italian Foreign Minister also addressed the potential visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to India, stating that the timing and scheduling would be decided following the leaders' meeting in Italy. This reciprocal visit would further consolidate bilateral ties and facilitate more in-depth dialogue on issues of mutual interest.





On the operational side of the IMEC corridor, Tajani revealed that groundwork and construction would commence soon. He highlighted the importance of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, indicating that the improved situation in the region now makes the project more feasible.





The collaboration between several countries in the Middle East and Europe is essential for the corridor’s success, and Tajani expressed optimism about the positive progress given the active engagement of countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.





Tajani reaffirmed the robust cooperation between Italy and India, particularly stressing how infrastructure development, trade expansion, and joint business ventures are rapidly advancing. He noted an upcoming important business forum in Mumbai, where Italian and Indian companies are expected to strengthen their partnership and discuss further collaboration opportunities.





Regarding broader economic ties, Tajani shared his optimism about the prospects for an India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He expressed confidence that an agreement would be reached early, which would significantly enhance trade and economic relations between India and EU member states, including Italy.





Tajani’s itinerary includes a scheduled meeting with India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai, where economic engagement and cooperation will continue to be the central theme. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts on both sides to expand their strategic partnership through enhanced trade, investment, and infrastructural projects.





Tajani’s remarks reflect a forward-looking vision for India-Italy relations in 2026, underscored by strong political will, economic cooperation, and geopolitical collaboration. The upcoming visit of PM Modi to Italy, alongside growing business and diplomatic exchanges, signals a deepening partnership that is set to benefit both nations in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







