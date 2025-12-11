



US Representative Bill Huizenga has described the relationship between the United States and India as "a defining relationship of the 21st century," highlighting the growing strategic importance of this partnership.





His remarks were delivered during a hearing by the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee titled "The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific." In this forum, Huizenga emphasised India's central role in Washington’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region.





He noted that the US-India relationship has evolved beyond mere importance to become an essential alliance. For the United States to achieve a "free Indo-Pacific," ensure resilient supply chains, and uphold a global order where democracy prevails over authoritarianism, the partnership with India is indispensable.





Huizenga's comments underscored the consistent US perspective that India is a vital democratic partner in shaping the security and economic architecture of the region.





Reflecting on the historical context, Huizenga acknowledged India’s post-independence foreign policy identity, marked notably by its non-alignment stance. Since gaining independence in 1947, India’s nuanced international posture has influenced the partnership's development. Despite these complexities, both the US and India share a common vision for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific, grounded in democratic values and the aspiration for freedom.





He also stressed that strengthening the relationship with India has enjoyed bipartisan support across various US administrations. Regardless of party affiliation, American leaders have sought to deepen ties with India, signalling that Washington does not view India as merely a temporary or transactional partner. This enduring commitment across Republican and Democratic administrations reflects the strategic weight the US places on the bilateral relationship.





Huizenga's remarks come amid expanding cooperation between New Delhi and Washington across numerous strategic sectors. Recently, the two countries convened the latest round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi, co-led by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker. According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, this meeting allowed for a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





The consultations covered a wide range of bilateral priorities including trade, investment, defence cooperation, and the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative. Civil nuclear cooperation featured prominently, highlighting India’s growing role as a trusted partner in critical areas like energy security.





In addition, both sides discussed issues related to technology, critical minerals, and the establishment of trusted supply chains. These topics resonate strongly with the broader strategic themes Huizenga highlighted.





Beyond bilateral concerns, the discussions also addressed regional and global developments. Both India and the US reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, reinforcing shared strategic interests and mutual security goals in the region. The dialogue showcased the steady progress being made through established mechanisms of cooperation.





Further emphasis was placed on accelerating efforts under the framework known as "Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) for the 21st Century."





This initiative seeks to deepen collaboration in defence, technology, and commercial domains, ensuring the partnership continues to adapt and advance in response to evolving global challenges.





Huizenga’s assessment and the ongoing diplomatic engagements reflect a mature and multifaceted strategic relationship that is expected to influence geopolitical dynamics throughout the 21st century. The US-India partnership stands as a cornerstone for promoting democratic values, regional stability, and economic resilience in a rapidly changing world.





Based On ANI Report







