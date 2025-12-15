



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended India's solidarity to Australia on 15 December 2025, following a devastating Anti-Semitic terror attack by Pakistani origin father-son duo at Sydney's Bondi Beach.





The incident occurred during a public gathering to mark the first day of Hanukkah, resulting in more than 15 fatalities. Jaishankar spoke directly with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, conveying deepest condolences and offering India's fullest support.





In a statement posted on X, Jaishankar highlighted the conversation, emphasising India's commitment to standing with Australia against terrorism. This diplomatic outreach underscores the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly in countering extremist threats.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already condemned the attack earlier on Sunday via a post on X. He described it as a "ghastly terrorist attack" targeting individuals celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Modi expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and affirmed India's solidarity with the Australian people.





Australian authorities swiftly classified the assault as a terrorist incident, confirming its Anti-Semitic motivations. The gathering at Bondi Beach drew Jewish Australians for the festive occasion, transforming a joyous event into a scene of tragedy. Eyewitness accounts and official reports detailed the chaos as gunfire erupted amid the celebrations.





The perpetrators were identified as a Pakistani father-son duo, with the 50-year-old father holding a recreational hunting licence. Police neutralised the father at the scene, while the 24-year-old son received medical treatment in hospital. Raids at a Sydney residence linked to the suspects yielded further evidence, bolstering the ongoing investigation.





Among the victims was a Holocaust survivor, killed while heroically shielding his wife from the gunfire, as reported by CNN. This poignant detail has amplified global outrage, highlighting the attack's targeting of vulnerable community members and evoking memories of historical persecutions.





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded decisively, pledging to tighten gun regulations in the attack's wake. His government plans to introduce stricter rules, including time limits on licences, for Cabinet consideration. Albanese addressed the nation, vowing that Australia would never yield to division, violence, or hatred.





In a direct message to the Jewish community, Albanese assured them of nationwide support. "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror," he declared, reinforcing unity in the face of bigotry. Security measures have since intensified across public spaces.





The Sydney attack prompted international ripple effects, with police in multiple countries heightening vigilance around Hanukkah events. In the United States, the New York Police Department deployed extra resources to synagogues and celebrations as a precaution. Similar steps reflect a coordinated global response to rising Anti-Semitic threats.





This incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing Anti-Semitic violence worldwide, often linked to geopolitical tensions. Bondi Beach, a vibrant coastal hub, now symbolises resilience amid grief. Investigations continue to uncover the attackers' motives and networks, with Australian authorities promising swift justice.





India's prompt response aligns with its longstanding stance against terrorism, irrespective of origin. The interventions by Jaishankar and Modi signal deepening Quad partnerships, where shared democratic values foster mutual aid. As Australia mourns, international cooperation will prove vital in preventing future atrocities.





The attack's timing during Hanukkah—a festival of light and perseverance—lends profound irony, as communities worldwide light candles in defiance. Victim support services have mobilised in Sydney, offering counselling and aid to survivors and families. Global leaders have echoed condemnations, amplifying calls for tolerance.





Looking ahead, Australia's proposed gun law reforms may spark debate but aim to close loopholes exploited here. The father's licensed firearm raises questions about recreational hunting permits' oversight. Forensic analysis and intelligence sharing with allies will shape the probe's trajectory.





India's defence and strategic communities, attuned to terror dynamics, view this as a reminder of transnational threats. Enhanced intelligence ties with Australia could emerge, mirroring collaborations in the Indo-Pacific. For now, condolences dominate, bridging nations in shared sorrow.





Based On ANI Report







