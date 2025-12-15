



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Amman upon his arrival at a hotel, signalling the commencement of the Jordan leg in his comprehensive three-nation tour.





Members of the Indian community assembled enthusiastically to greet the Prime Minister, a gesture that vividly illustrates the robust people-to-people connections and the palpable excitement enveloping his visit to Jordan.





This tour, spanning four days, encompasses visits to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, where Mr Modi will engage with the highest echelons of leadership in each nation to bolster India's bilateral ties.





The Jordan segment represents the inaugural phase of the itinerary. During his time in Amman, the Prime Minister is set to hold discussions with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.





This visit holds particular significance as it aligns with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, poised to inject renewed vigour into their bilateral engagements.





Beyond official meetings, Mr Modi plans to connect with the Indian diaspora in Jordan, whom he has praised for their substantial contributions to India-Jordan relations.





Following his commitments in Amman, the Prime Minister will proceed to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.





In Addis Ababa, he is slated to confer with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, engage with the local Indian community, and deliver an address to a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.





Reflecting on the Ethiopian leg, Mr Modi expressed anticipation for sharing insights on India's evolution as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the potential of the India-Ethiopia partnership to benefit the Global South.





The tour culminates in the Sultanate of Oman, hosted at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, marking Mr Modi's second visit to the nation and a pivotal element of the itinerary.





This Omani visit commemorates 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, underscoring the enduring partnership.





Mr Modi is also scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Muscat during his stay.





In remarks about Oman, the Prime Minister voiced eagerness for dialogues with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, aimed at fortifying the strategic partnership alongside robust commercial and economic links.





In his departure statement, Mr Modi emphasised India's age-old civilisational bonds and expansive contemporary relations with Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, highlighting the tour's broader diplomatic import.





This multifaceted journey not only reaffirms India's commitment to nurturing ties with these key partners but also amplifies the role of the diaspora in fostering goodwill and collaboration across regions.





Based On ANI Report







