



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission, commencing with high-level engagements in the United Arab Emirates before proceeding to Israel. This itinerary, announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on 15 December 2025, underscores India's deepening strategic ties in the Gulf and Middle East regions.





Jaishankar's visit follows his participation in the prestigious Sir Bani Yas Forum, held from 12 to 14 December in Abu Dhabi's Western Region.





The annual gathering convenes senior leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the globe to deliberate on pressing regional and international matters, particularly those concerning peace, security, and economic collaboration.





Participants at the forum hailed from diverse corners, including Gulf and Arab states, Europe, and Asia. Notable attendees comprised Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Cyprus's Foreign Minister Constantinos Kompos, Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.





On Monday, Jaishankar will co-chair the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting alongside Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. This session, coupled with the 5th Strategic Dialogue, promises a thorough evaluation of bilateral relations spanning trade, investment, energy, and defence cooperation.





India-UAE ties have flourished in recent years, bolstered by frameworks such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and initiatives in fintech, renewable energy, and food security. These meetings in Abu Dhabi are poised to address emerging opportunities amid global economic shifts and regional stability concerns.





Concluding his UAE leg, Jaishankar will travel forthwith to Israel for bilateral consultations with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. This visit highlights the robust India-Israel partnership, which has evolved into a multifaceted alliance encompassing defence, technology, agriculture, and innovation.





India-Israel relations have gained momentum since the establishment of full diplomatic ties in 1992, with trade volumes surpassing £7 billion annually. Key pillars include collaboration in missile defence systems, cybersecurity, and water management technologies, reflecting mutual strategic interests.





The timing of Jaishankar's trip to Israel assumes added significance against the backdrop of ongoing Middle East dynamics, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and efforts towards regional normalisation via the Abraham Accords. Discussions may touch upon counter-terrorism, energy security, and India's balanced stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.





From a defence perspective, India-Israel cooperation remains a cornerstone, with joint ventures yielding advanced systems like the Barak-8 missile and Heron drones integrated into the Indian armed forces. Recent technology transfers and indigenous production pacts align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.





This diplomatic outreach also fits into India's broader West Asia strategy, balancing relations with Arab states and Israel while advancing the I2U2 grouping—India, Israel, UAE, and the United States. Such quadrilaterals foster synergies in semiconductors, clean energy, and logistics.





Jaishankar's engagements signal New Delhi's proactive diplomacy in a volatile geopolitical landscape. By sequencing UAE and Israel visits, India reinforces its role as a pivotal player bridging divides, pursuing economic gains, and safeguarding security interests.





Outcomes from these meetings could yield fresh memoranda of understanding, paving the way for enhanced people-to-people contacts and joint projects. As India navigates global challenges, such high-level interactions exemplify its commitment to multipolar engagement and strategic autonomy.





Based On ANI Report







