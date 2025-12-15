



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Amman, Jordan, initiating a significant three-nation tour that underscores India's deepening diplomatic engagements across diverse regions.





The visit commenced on Monday, 15 December 2025, with Modi receiving a warm welcome from Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan upon landing. This two-day stop in Jordan, from 15 to 16 December, sets the tone for discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral ties.





The trip to Jordan comes at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two nations.





During his stay, Modi will engage in high-level talks with the King to assess the full spectrum of India-Jordan relations. These conversations will also cover critical regional developments, reflecting shared concerns in a volatile Middle East.





This visit holds special resonance as it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, established in 1950. Such a milestone is poised to inject fresh momentum into cooperation across trade, investment, and security domains.





Modi's interactions will extend beyond official channels, including a meeting with the Indian community in Jordan, fostering people-to-people bonds.





In his departure statement from New Delhi, Modi emphasised the historical and contemporary linkages with the tour's host nations: Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman. He described these as countries bound by ancient civilisational ties and robust modern partnerships, signalling a strategic outreach amid global shifts.





Following Jordan, Modi will proceed to Ethiopia on 16 December for a historic first visit as Prime Minister, lasting until 17 December. In Addis Ababa, he will hold in-depth discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, exploring multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The Ethiopian capital, home to the African Union headquarters, adds a continental dimension to the itinerary.





Modi highlighted the significance of the African Union's inclusion as a permanent G20 member during India's 2023 Presidency, a move that strengthened Global South solidarity.





His address to a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament will focus on India's democratic heritage as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the potential of the India-Ethiopia partnership for emerging economies. This engagement reaffirms mutual commitments to enhanced friendship and collaboration.





The tour culminates in Oman from 17 to 18 December, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, marking Modi's second visit to the Gulf nation. Discussions in Muscat will aim to fortify the comprehensive Strategic Partnership, rooted in centuries-old trade, friendship, and cultural exchanges. Key areas under review include trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture, and culture.





This Omani leg coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, building on Sultan Haitham's State visit to India in December 2023. Both sides anticipate a thorough evaluation of cooperation, alongside perspectives on regional and global issues. Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in Oman, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation's development and bilateral relations.





Overall, the three-nation tour exemplifies India's proactive foreign policy, blending historical affinities with forward-looking strategies. By engaging Jordan amid Middle Eastern complexities, Ethiopia as a Global South anchor, and Oman as a strategic Gulf ally, Modi seeks to elevate partnerships that yield tangible benefits in security, economy, and regional stability. This diplomatic outreach arrives at a time of heightened geopolitical flux, positioning India as a reliable bridge-builder.





Based On ANI Report







