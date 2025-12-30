



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reportedly delivered the second set of wing assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK-1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), marking a key progression in India's indigenous fighter jet program.





This development builds on the first set handed over in July 2025 at L&T's Precision Manufacturing and Systems Complex in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.





The TEJAS MK-1A represents an advanced variant of the TEJAS light combat aircraft, featuring enhanced avionics, an upgraded radar, improved electronic warfare capabilities, and integration for beyond-visual-range missiles. These wings, as flight-critical components, demand precision engineering to meet stringent aerospace standards, underscoring L&T's growing role in high-end defence manufacturing.





Production of the wings by L&T stems from HAL's strategy to establish parallel assembly lines in the private sector, fostering self-reliance or Atmanirbharta in defence. HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil, described the initial handover as a testament to collaborative excellence, noting active partnerships with large firms and SMEs to augment capacity for the Tejas program.





L&T's Senior Vice President, Arun Ramchandani, confirmed plans to supply four wing sets annually initially, with ambitions to scale to 12 sets per year through automation and advanced processes. This ramp-up aligns with HAL's broader supply chain, which has already received other critical modules such as centre fuselages from VEM Technologies, fins from Tata Advanced Systems, and air intakes from Lakshmi Machine Works.





The Indian Air Force's contract for 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, valued at approximately ₹48,000 crore and signed in 2021, faces delivery delays primarily due to General Electric F404-IN20 engine supply issues. While initial deliveries were slated for March 2024, HAL now targets five fighters and three trainers by March 2026, with subsequent acceleration as engines arrive—12 in 2025 and 20 annually thereafter.





A second order for 97 more MK-1A jets, potentially worth ₹62,000 crore, received Cabinet approval in August 2025, with deliveries from 2028 to 2031. This expansion necessitates robust private sector involvement like L&T's, as HAL establishes additional production lines in Bengaluru and Nashik to meet timelines.





The second wing delivery, though not yet widely reported as of late December 2025, signals steady progress amid program challenges. It bolsters HAL's assembly throughput, critical for equipping IAF squadrons amid regional security demands, and exemplifies India's push towards a self-sufficient aerospace ecosystem.





Strategic implications extend to operational readiness, with MK-1A weapon trials advancing and further tests planned. HAL anticipates compensating for delays by elevating output, ensuring the IAF inducts these 4.5-generation fighters to replace ageing MiG-21s and complement heavier platforms like Rafale.





L&T's expertise in precision systems, honed across defence and civilian sectors, positions it as a pivotal player. Future scalability to 12 wing sets yearly could directly support accelerated MK-1A production, reducing import dependency and enhancing India's defence industrial base.





