



MicroGenesis TechSoft Pvt. Ltd. has announced a landmark achievement with its INDIGIS geospatial platform being selected for integration into the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Pralay quasi-ballistic missile system.





This integration will facilitate real-time mission planning and launcher visualisation, underscoring India's drive towards technological self-reliance in defence software.





The strategic choice of INDIGIS equips missile battery commanders with a secure, offline-capable digital mapping environment. It enables visualisation of launcher positions, missile types, real-time range rings, no-escape zones, and other vital spatial data. Such capabilities are indispensable for precise mission planning in high-stakes operations.





This implementation supplants previously licensed foreign GIS engines, fulfilling DRDO's directive for a wholly indigenous, sovereign system. By eliminating external dependencies, INDIGIS mitigates cybersecurity risks and bolsters national security in sensitive defence applications.





Originally developed by DRDO's Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), INDIGIS was transferred to MicroGenesis under a commercial Technology Transfer agreement. MicroGenesis then tailored the platform to meet the Pralay system's specific operational demands, demonstrating seamless collaboration between public research and private enterprise.





Manoj Tharian, Managing Director of MicroGenesis TechSoft Pvt. Ltd., expressed pride in the platform's selection for this mission-critical role. "This selection reflects not only our engineering excellence but also India's growing capability to innovate sovereign defence technologies," he stated, highlighting the broader implications for indigenous innovation.





The Pralay missile itself represents a pinnacle of Indian defence engineering. This indigenously developed, solid-propellant, short-range quasi-ballistic missile is engineered for high-precision conventional strikes, with a range spanning approximately 150 to 500 km.





Equipped with advanced guidance systems, Pralay has completed multiple successful flight tests. It is poised for induction into the Indian Armed Forces, enhancing tactical deterrence against regional threats and reinforcing operational superiority.





INDIGIS stands out as a fully indigenous, high-performance Geographic Information System (GIS) platform. Conceived by CAIR for mission-critical, secure, and offline-capable geospatial applications, it addresses the rigours of strategic and defence environments.





Key features of INDIGIS include real-time mission planning, spatial analytics, visualisation, and decision support. Its design prioritises sovereignty, security, and scalability, severing reliance on foreign GIS engines and advancing India's self-reliance in critical digital infrastructure.





The platform has found deployment across various defence and strategic programmes, providing reliable geospatial intelligence. This ensures precision and trustworthiness in operations where accuracy can determine outcomes.





MicroGenesis, the platform's commercial steward, is a leading digital transformation firm. With more than two decades of expertise, it empowers enterprises globally to boost operational efficiency, spur growth, and foster innovation.





Serving over 300 clients in more than 12 countries, MicroGenesis partners with top technology providers. It delivers bespoke solutions infused with deep industry knowledge and global insights, adhering to cutting-edge practices.





The firm's agility and commitment to client success distinguish it in a dynamic digital landscape. This integration with Pralay exemplifies how such partnerships propel India's defence indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





This development aligns with DRDO's broader push for sovereign technologies, reducing import vulnerabilities in geospatial tools long dominated by foreign vendors. INDIGIS's offline capabilities prove particularly valuable in contested environments with limited connectivity.





For Pralay operators, the platform's real-time range rings and no-escape zone visualisations enable rapid scenario assessment. Commanders can simulate trajectories, assess collateral risks, and optimise launcher deployments with unprecedented fidelity.





The technology transfer model from CAIR to MicroGenesis sets a precedent for scaling DRDO innovations commercially. It accelerates deployment while retaining intellectual property within India, fostering a vibrant defence tech ecosystem.





Pralay's induction will significantly augment India's short-range strike capabilities, complementing systems like BrahMos and Pinaka. Its quasi-ballistic trajectory evades traditional air defences, delivering payloads with pinpoint accuracy.





MicroGenesis's customisation efforts addressed Pralay's unique needs, such as integration with secure battlefield networks and high-resolution terrain modelling. This ensures seamless interoperability with existing DRDO command-and-control architectures.





Broader implications extend to India's Make in India campaign, promoting domestic GIS for other platforms like Agni missiles or naval assets. INDIGIS could evolve into a cornerstone for multi-domain operations, integrating air, land, and sea geospatial data.





The announcement reinforces India-Russia defence ties indirectly, as Pralay draws on lessons from joint ventures, yet remains fully swadeshi. It signals maturity in indigenous missile tech, eyeing export potential amid global demand for affordable precision weapons.





Challenges overcome include developing INDIGIS's core engine from scratch, matching proprietary tools in performance. Rigorous testing validated its efficacy under electronic warfare conditions, earning DRDO's trust.





Looking ahead, MicroGenesis plans further enhancements, potentially incorporating AI-driven predictive analytics. This could forecast enemy movements or optimise salvo timings, elevating Pralay's tactical edge.





Stakeholders view this as a triumph for Indian software prowess, previously a bottleneck in hardware-centric defence. It exemplifies how geospatial sovereignty fortifies strategic autonomy in an era of hybrid threats.





The INDIGIS-Pralay integration heralds a new chapter in India's defence self-reliance, blending cutting-edge software with proven missile hardware for unmatched operational resilience.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







