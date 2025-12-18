



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is embarking on a ground breaking initiative by converting the luxurious Bombardier Global-6500 business jet into a formidable airborne battle manager as part of the DRDO ISTAR program.





This transformation represents a strategic pivot from opulent corporate travel to high-stakes military operations, equipping the IAF with a platform capable of orchestrating complex battlefield scenarios from standoff distances.





At its core, the Global-6500 boasts an impressive range exceeding 12,000 kilometres and endurance of up to 15 hours, making it ideal for persistent surveillance over India's vast borders and maritime domains.





Its spacious fuselage, originally designed for VIP comfort, now accommodates an array of indigenous avionics, including Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor suites developed by DRDO's laboratories.





These sensors enable real-time tracking of enemy aircraft, missiles, drones, and ground forces, fusing data into a comprehensive battlespace picture. The aircraft integrates secure datalinks compliant with India's military standards, allowing seamless connectivity with assets like the S-400 air defence systems, Tejas fighters, and naval vessels. This networked approach enhances situational awareness, turning raw intelligence into actionable strike coordinates.





Under the ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) banner, the platform addresses critical gaps in India's airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) capabilities. Unlike traditional AWACS with rotating radomes, the Global-6500 employs conformal arrays for 360-degree coverage without compromising aerodynamics, reducing vulnerability to enemy fire while maintaining stealthy profiles.





Indigenisation drives this project, with over 70 per cent of the mission systems sourced domestically. DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) leads integration of the indigenous secondary surveillance radar (SSR) and electronic support measures (ESM), minimising reliance on foreign vendors. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fostering self-reliance in high-end defence electronics.





The conversion process unfolds at a DRDO-HAL facility, where the jet undergoes structural reinforcements for heavy sensor payloads, electromagnetic hardening, and installation of self-protection suites like missile approach warners and directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM). Flight trials are slated for late 2026, paving the way for induction by 2028.





Operationally, the Global-6500 will serve as a force multiplier along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. It can loiter at high altitudes, cueing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles or Rudram anti-radiation weapons launched from Su-30MKI fighters, all while evading detection through low-observable features and electronic warfare jammers.





In maritime theatre, it bolsters the Indian Navy's blue-water ambitions by monitoring the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), tracking Chinese naval movements near the Malacca Strait or Pakistani submarines in the Arabian Sea. Integration with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) ensures data flows to ground stations, enabling rapid response to threats.





This platform outpaces adversaries' equivalents, such as China's KJ-500 or Russia's A-100, by combining superior endurance with battle management software derived from DRDO's Netra Mk1A. Advanced AI algorithms process multi-sensor feeds, predicting enemy manoeuvres and automating threat prioritisation, which shortens the sensor-to-shooter kill chain.





Cost-effectiveness underscores the project's appeal; acquiring and modifying six Global-6500s is projected at under $1.5 billion, far cheaper than bespoke AWACS developments. This leverages commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) airframes, accelerating timelines while injecting funds into India's aerospace ecosystem, including private players like Tata Advanced Systems.





Geopolitically, the ISTAR programme signals deepening India-US defence ties, with Bombardier (now under Spirit AeroSystems) collaborating via offsets. Yet, it preserves strategic autonomy through Russian-Indian co-developed comms protocols, balancing multipolar partnerships amid tensions with Beijing.





Challenges persist, including cybersecurity hardening against quantum threats and ensuring interoperability with legacy IAF assets. DRDO mitigates these via red-team exercises and quantum-resistant encryption, drawing lessons from recent conflicts like Ukraine.





Ultimately, the Global-6500's evolution from business jet to battle manager heralds a new era for the IAF, fusing luxury lineage with lethal prowess. It fortifies India's deterrence posture, enhances real-time command efficacy, and exemplifies the fusion of commercial aviation with indigenous innovation in modern warfare.





Based On WION Report







