



India has voiced growing alarm over the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following a spate of mob lynchings. Just days after the horrific killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh district, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal—known locally as Samrat—met a violent end in Rajbari district.





These incidents underscore deepening concerns about communal tensions and vigilante justice in the neighbouring country.





The latest tragedy unfolded around 11:00 pm on Wednesday in Hosendanga village, Kalimohor union, Pangsha upazila of Rajbari. According to reports from The Daily Star, a local newspaper, Samrat was beaten to death by a mob over allegations of extortion. Police arrived swiftly after locals raised the alarm but found him in critical condition.





Officers rushed Samrat to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am on Thursday. Assistant Superintendent of Police Debrata Sarkar confirmed these details to reporters. The victim's body was subsequently sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, as per the ASP for Pangsha Circle.





In connection with the incident, police arrested Mohammad Selim, one of Samrat's associates. Authorities recovered two firearms—a pistol and a gun—from Selim's possession. This seizure highlights the armed nature of the group involved.





Local accounts paint Samrat as a figure with a criminal history. He had reportedly formed a gang engaged in extortion and other illicit activities. Police records show at least two cases against him at Pangsha Police Station, including one for murder. Samrat had evaded capture by hiding in India for an extended period before recently returning.





On the night of the attack, Samrat and his accomplices approached the home of Shahidul Islam, a village resident, demanding extortion money. When the householders shouted "robbers," nearby locals mobilised and assaulted Samrat. His other associates fled the scene, leaving Selim to be apprehended with the weapons.





This lynching comes mere days after the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man in Mymensingh. Das was lynched over unproven blasphemy allegations, with his body subsequently hanged and set ablaze. Bangladesh authorities later stated there was no evidence to support the blasphemy claims.





The Das killing prompted India to summon the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week. New Delhi cited rising anti-India developments and threats to minority communities. Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar, visited Das's family on behalf of the Interim Government, offering condolences and assurances of support.





Protests erupted across India in response to Das's death, drawing widespread condemnation from political leaders, civil society, and Hindu groups. Demonstrations highlighted fears for the security of Hindus in Bangladesh amid reports of increasing communal violence.





These back-to-back incidents revive longstanding questions about minority protections in Bangladesh. Hindu communities have reported a surge in attacks since political upheavals earlier in 2025, including property seizures and forced conversions. Independent monitors, such as the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, have documented hundreds of cases.





Samrat's case, while tied to criminal allegations, fits a pattern where mob justice bypasses legal channels. Critics argue that such vigilantism disproportionately affects minorities, even those with shady backgrounds. Police actions, including the quick arrest and weapon recovery, suggest an effort to restore order, but public outrage persists.





India's diplomatic response signals strained bilateral ties. The repeated summonses reflect frustration over Dhaka's handling of minority issues and perceived anti-India rhetoric. Economic and security cooperation, once robust, now faces scrutiny amid these flare-ups.





Bangladesh's Interim Government faces mounting pressure to address root causes. Advisors have pledged investigations and support for victims' families, yet implementation remains inconsistent. International observers urge judicial reforms to prevent extrajudicial killings.





For India's strategic community, these events carry broader implications. With shared borders and historical migrations, instability in Bangladesh risks spill over effects, including refugee flows and heightened communal frictions. New Delhi continues to monitor the situation closely.





As autopsies and probes proceed, both nations grapple with the human cost of unchecked vigilantism. The deaths of Das and Samrat serve as stark reminders of the fragility of communal harmony in South Asia's volatile landscape.





Based On ANI Report







