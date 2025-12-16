



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in productive discussions with King Abdullah II of Jordan during his visit to Amman on 16 December 2025. The meeting, held at the Al Husseiniya Palace, focused on strengthening bilateral ties as both nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.





Modi took to the social media platform X to highlight the King's personal commitment to vibrant India-Jordan relations. He described this dedication as noteworthy, emphasising how the milestone anniversary would inspire renewed energy in their partnership moving forward.





During the talks, Modi shared an eight-point vision to deepen cooperation across key sectors. These include trade and economy, fertilisers and agriculture, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and strategic minerals, civil nuclear cooperation, and people-to-people ties.





The discussions extended beyond bilateral matters to regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders agreed to enhance the India-Jordan partnership in areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, and de-radicalisation.





Further priorities identified by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) encompassed fertiliser and agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, and heritage. The leaders reiterated their united stance against terrorism, underscoring a shared commitment to security challenges.





Modi's visit marks the first leg of a three-nation tour. He arrived in Amman earlier, receiving a formal welcome at the airport from Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.





King Abdullah II warmly received Modi at the palace, where the detailed deliberations took place. Following the talks, the King hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Prime Minister, reflecting the cordial nature of their relationship.





This engagement builds on longstanding ties, with Jordan serving as a key partner in the Middle East for India. Cooperation in critical minerals holds particular promise, given Jordan's resources and India's growing needs in strategic sectors.





Defence and security collaboration could see advancements, aligning with India's broader outreach in the region. Civil nuclear cooperation emerges as a novel area, potentially opening doors for technology sharing and energy partnerships.





From Jordan, Modi will proceed to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. This will be his first official visit to the African nation, aimed at bolstering economic and developmental ties.





The tour will conclude in Oman, further extending India's diplomatic footprint across diverse regions. Such high-level visits signal New Delhi's proactive diplomacy amid evolving global dynamics.





The eight-point vision positions India-Jordan relations for substantive growth. Trade volumes, already robust in phosphates and potash for India's fertiliser sector, could expand further with targeted investments.





Information technology and healthcare offer synergies, leveraging India's expertise in digital solutions and pharmaceuticals. Infrastructure projects might draw on Jordan's strategic location as a regional hub.





People-to-people ties, including tourism and cultural exchanges, will foster goodwill. The reaffirmation against terrorism aligns with India's zero-tolerance policy, enhancing counter-terrorism intelligence sharing.





Modi's Amman visit reinforces India's Middle East strategy. It balances economic pragmatism with security imperatives, setting a foundation for multifaceted engagement in the coming years.





Based On ANI Report







