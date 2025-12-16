



India and Jordan have signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster bilateral ties in critical sectors, including renewable energy, water resources, digital transformation, and cultural heritage.





This development occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day official visit to Amman, the first leg of his three-nation tour. The agreements underscore a shared commitment to sustainable development and technological collaboration.





The Ministry of External Affairs released a List of Outcomes detailing the pacts. These include technical cooperation in new and renewable energy, aimed at harnessing solar and other green sources. Collaboration on water resources management and development addresses Jordan's arid challenges, drawing on India's expertise in efficient usage and conservation.





A unique twinning agreement links the ancient sites of Petra in Jordan and Ellora in India, fostering joint preservation efforts. The Cultural Exchange Programme has been renewed for 2025-2029, promising enhanced people-to-people interactions through arts, heritage, and educational exchanges. Additionally, a letter of intent covers sharing scalable digital solutions for population-level transformation.





Jordan has expressed strong intent to join India-led global initiatives. Amman signalled interest in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. These moves align with India's push for inclusive multilateral frameworks in climate and resilience domains.





India pledged support for the India-Jordan Centre of Excellence at Al Hussein Technical University in Amman. This initiative features training for 10 Master Trainers over three years, focusing on skill development in key technical areas. Such capacity-building efforts strengthen long-term partnerships in education and innovation.





Prime Minister Modi's discussions with King Abdullah II proved highly productive. He outlined an eight-point vision to elevate ties, emphasising trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, and other strategic sectors. This vision reflects India's strategic outreach in the Middle East amid evolving global dynamics.





In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi elaborated on the eight points. They encompass trade and economy, fertilisers and agriculture, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and strategic minerals, civil nuclear cooperation, and people-to-people connections. These priorities target mutual growth and security of supply chains.





King Abdullah II hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Prime Minister, symbolising the warmth in bilateral relations. The event highlighted personal rapport between leaders, built on historical bonds dating back decades. Jordan remains a key partner for India in the region, with robust defence and economic linkages.





From Jordan, PM Modi will proceed to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first official visit there. This leg focuses on deepening India-Africa ties. The tour concludes in Oman, further expanding India's diplomatic footprint in diverse geographies.





These MoUs and expressions of intent signal a maturing India-Jordan partnership. They extend beyond traditional areas into futuristic domains like renewables and digital public goods. For India, this aligns with its vision of becoming a global south leader in sustainable technologies.





Jordan's prospective ISA membership could amplify regional solar adoption, leveraging India's pioneering role. Shared digital solutions, such as those from India's Aadhaar or UPI ecosystems, offer Jordan scalable models for governance efficiency. Water and agriculture pacts address pressing regional scarcities.





The eight-point vision positions India as a reliable partner in critical minerals, vital for batteries and semiconductors. Civil nuclear cooperation hints at potential energy security collaborations, respecting global non-proliferation norms. Healthcare and IT exchanges promise innovation spillovers.





PM Modi's visit has injected momentum into India-Jordan relations. With Jordan's strategic location and India's rising global influence, these steps pave the way for multifaceted growth. Future outcomes will depend on swift implementation and sustained high-level engagement.





Based On ANI Report







