



President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India marked a significant moment in Russia-India relations, as highlighted by South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman. Describing the engagement as “successful” and one of the most important in recent years, Kugelman underlined the visit’s diplomatic weight, particularly the personal attention given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





In a break from usual protocol, PM Modi personally received Putin at the airport upon his arrival in Delhi, a gesture that resonated widely in diplomatic circles.





This act was symbolic of the deep and enduring ties between the two countries and was interpreted as a strong message to Western nations, especially the United States, which has been urging India to reduce its energy imports from Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.





The timing of Putin’s visit was delicate, as it was his first to India in four years and the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has placed Moscow under heavy international scrutiny and sanctions. Against this backdrop, the continuation and strengthening of India-Russia ties reflect a nuanced geopolitical balancing act by New Delhi.





The decision by Modi to personally welcome Putin and share a car ride with him to the Prime Minister’s residence reinforced the personal rapport and strategic trust between the two leaders. This visible camaraderie served as a diplomatic signal, pointing not just to bilateral cooperation but also to India’s stance amid global pressures.





Kugelman emphasised that the visit was more than ceremonial; it underscored India’s intention to maintain a strong relationship with Russia despite Western pressures to align more closely with their energy and foreign policy interests. The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations has historically included defence, energy, and technology sectors, and this visit bolstered those ties.





The two-day summit saw discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across a range of strategic fields, reaffirming commitments made in earlier India-Russia engagements. Moscow’s continued role as a key defence and energy partner remains critical for India’s strategic autonomy, especially as the West seeks to curtail Russian economic influence.





In essence, Putin’s state visit, marked by personal diplomacy and significant bilateral dialogue, reaffirmed the “special and privileged” relationship between Russia and India. It demonstrated the resilience of their partnership amid a shifting global order, with Delhi carving out an independent foreign policy path that prioritises enduring ties with Moscow alongside broader global engagements.





The visit ended with a firm message that the Russia-India relationship is set to endure and potentially expand, despite the complex geopolitical environment. This strategic continuity is viewed by analysts as a cornerstone of India’s foreign policy balancing act in the current era of great power rivalries.





