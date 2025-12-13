



India's future combat power will be propelled by the triad of Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation—collectively termed JAI—according to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.





Speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade of the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad on Saturday, General Chauhan addressed the newly commissioned officers, emphasising that these pillars will define the nation's military prowess.





Reviewing the parade for the 216 Course, the CDS underscored the need for constant vigilance. He noted that while the intensity of operations may have diminished, Operation Sindoor persists unabated. India's strength, he asserted, lies in maintaining alertness every hour and every day.





General Chauhan refrained from naming specific nations but highlighted troubling trends nearby. Developments signalling institutional fragility and mere reactive adjustments are commonplace, he observed. In stark contrast, India's armed forces stand on robust institutions, democratic stability, and unyielding professionalism.





Wars, he stressed, cannot be triumphed through mere rhetoric but demand purposeful action. The newly minted officers are stepping into the Indian Air Force amid profound transformation across the military. Integrated structures, joint operations, and a national drive towards Atmanirbharta in defence are reshaping the landscape.





The CDS elaborated on JAI as the guiding ethos, drawing from the first syllable of 'Jai Hind'. Jointness embodies unified combat as one nation and one force. Atmanirbharta signifies reliable platforms and systems crafted not only for India but for global markets.





Innovation, in his view, demands boldness to anticipate and lead the curve. These three elements will forge India's future combat power, he declared. The officers join at a juncture where a 'new normal' prevails: round-the-clock operational readiness, 365 days a year.





General Chauhan portrayed warfare as teetering on the brink of revolution. The defence forces remain committed to adaptation, embracing reforms to stay relevant and prepared. Traditional battles will endure as fierce contests, yet emerging domains will turn swift, cerebral, and innovation-led.





Mastery of these new frontiers will prove decisive in conflicts ahead, he warned. This rings especially true for air warfare, where technology serves as more than an enabler—it is the arbiter. A lone breakthrough or disruptive system could decisively shift operational balance.





To this end, relentless pursuit of novel concepts and capabilities continues. Emerging arenas include AI-driven data fusion, autonomous and unmanned systems, and cognitive domain operations. The CDS reviewed the parade marking the culmination of pre-commissioning training for flying and ground duty branches.





He personally conferred the President's Commission upon the graduating flight cadets of the 216 Course. In total, 244 cadets received their wings: 215 men and 29 women. Six Indian Navy officers, eight from the Indian Coast Guard, and two from Vietnam's Socialist Republic also earned flying qualifications.





Five officers were awarded brevets upon completing navigation training. The event featured a synchronised flypast by Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft. Thrilling displays by the Akash Ganga parachute team and the Air Warrior Drill Team captivated onlookers.





The parade reached its emotional peak as the newly commissioned officers slow-marched in formation. Overhead, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh piloted a three-aircraft Kiran formation, leading the ceremonial finale. This poignant moment symbolised the seamless blend of leadership and legacy in India's evolving air power.





Based On PTI Report







