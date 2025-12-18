



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's highest civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This prestigious award recognises his significant contributions to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Oman.





The presentation occurred during Modi's two-day official visit to Muscat, marking the final leg of a three-nation tour that also included Jordan and Ethiopia.​





The conferment coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, established in 1955. Modi's visit underscores the deepening strategic partnership in areas such as trade, investment, energy security, defence cooperation, and cultural exchanges. Notably, the recent conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman further bolsters economic ties.​





Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the honour as a "grand endorsement" of Modi's statesmanship and global leadership, attributing it to the collective strength of 140 crore Indians. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and BJP President JP Nadda also extended congratulations, highlighting the back-to-back awards following Ethiopia's Nishan of Ethiopia.​





This marks the 29th highest civilian honour from a foreign nation bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi, adding to an illustrious list that includes awards from Kuwait, Ethiopia, and others. Past recipients of the Order of Oman, instituted in 1970 by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, include global luminaries such as Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, Emperor Akihito of Japan, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and King Abdullah of Jordan.​





Upon arrival in Muscat, Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour, reflecting the warmth of Omani hospitality. He dedicated the award to the people of India and their ancestors, paying tribute to centuries-old maritime links, particularly seafaring routes from ports like Mandvi to Muscat. The visit emphasises people-to-people connections, with a large Indian expatriate community in Oman contributing to mutual progress.​​





The Order of Oman (First Class) symbolises affection and trust between the two peoples, reinforcing India's rising global stature under Modi's leadership. Discussions during the visit focused on expanding collaboration in defence, energy imports, and regional stability amid shared maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region. This honour exemplifies Oman's high regard for India's diplomatic outreach and strategic vision.​​





Based On ANI Report







