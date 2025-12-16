



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level discussions with King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein in Amman on Monday, underscoring a commitment to elevate India-Jordan bilateral relations.





The meeting, held during Modi's three-nation tour, highlighted mutual appreciation and a shared vision for deeper cooperation.





Modi expressed profound gratitude for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation by the Jordanian leadership. He praised the King's constructive suggestions aimed at propelling India-Jordan ties to unprecedented heights. "I sincerely thank you for your friendship and your deep commitment to India," Modi remarked.





The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of 2025 as the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. This milestone, he noted, would inspire renewed vigour in their partnership for years ahead. The first cooperation agreement dates back to 1947, with full diplomatic ties established in 1950, fostering enduring bonds of mutual respect.





Modi voiced confidence that the Amman talks would infuse "new impetus and depth" into relations across vital sectors. Key areas of focus include trade, fertilisers, digital technology, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges. These domains reflect longstanding friendly ties grounded in cooperation.





Upon arrival in Amman, Modi was formally welcomed by Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. The visit coincides precisely with the diplomatic anniversary, amplifying its symbolic weight. Jordan's hospitality set the tone for substantive deliberations on future collaboration.





The India-Jordan relationship has evolved steadily since its inception, built on shared interests and reciprocity. Modi's engagement reaffirms India's strategic outreach in the Middle East, balancing economic and diplomatic imperatives. Fertiliser supplies from Jordan remain a cornerstone, especially amid global supply chain challenges.





Beyond bilateral matters, the discussions signal India's broader diplomatic activism. Modi's tour exemplifies proactive engagement with key regional players, enhancing India's footprint in West Asia. Jordan, as a stable moderate force, aligns with India's vision for regional stability.





Following Jordan, Modi proceeds to Ethiopia from 16 to 17 December for his inaugural official visit. In Addis Ababa, he will confer with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The African Union headquarters there will serve as a pivotal backdrop for talks.





The Ethiopian leg reaffirms India-Ethiopia solidarity as Global South partners. Expectations centre on bolstering friendship and expanding cooperation in diverse fields. This visit underscores India's deepening ties with Africa, a priority in its foreign policy architecture.





Concluding the tour, Modi travels to Oman from 17 to 18 December at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This marks his second visit, following the Sultan's state visit to India in December 2023. India-Oman ties celebrate 70 years of diplomacy this year.





India and Oman enjoy a comprehensive strategic partnership rooted in centuries-old links of trade, friendship, and people-to-people bonds. The upcoming discussions will review progress in trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture, and culture. Regional and global issues of mutual concern will also feature prominently.





Oman's strategic location enhances its value to India's maritime security and energy interests. Defence cooperation has gained momentum, including joint exercises and technology exchanges. The visit promises to chart ambitious pathways for multifaceted growth.





PM Modi's tour weaves a tapestry of strategic diplomacy, from the Levant to the Horn of Africa and the Gulf. Each stop reinforces India's multifaceted engagements, blending historical affinities with contemporary imperatives. These interactions promise tangible dividends in economic resilience and geopolitical influence.





The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates the visits will yield concrete outcomes, aligning with India's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam— the world as one family. Amid global uncertainties, such proactive diplomacy fortifies India's global standing.





Based On ANI Report







