



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th Strategic Dialogue with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on 16 December 2025.





This high-level engagement marks a significant milestone in the evolving Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.





The discussions provided a comprehensive review of the rapidly expanding bilateral relationship. Both sides identified key priorities for future cooperation, spanning economic, strategic, and technological domains.





Jaishankar highlighted the robust growth in bilateral trade, investments, fintech, and digital connectivity since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) took effect in 2022. The Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), implemented in 2024, has further bolstered these ties.





Vast potential exists in connectivity and logistics, both bilaterally and through multinational initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). This corridor promises to enhance trade efficiency and regional integration.





Energy collaboration emerged as a focal point, with particular emphasis on civil nuclear cooperation. The two nations aim to deepen ties in this sector to meet growing energy demands sustainably.





Defence and security cooperation also featured prominently. Discussions underscored efforts to consolidate joint initiatives, reflecting shared interests in regional stability.





Educational ties, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people linkages were flagged for strengthening. These soft power elements foster enduring goodwill between India and the UAE.





Emerging frontiers include cooperation in critical minerals, space exploration, and polar research. Such domains align with both countries' ambitions in high-technology sectors.





Closer coordination in multilateral fora and trilateral mechanisms was another key outcome. This reflects the aligned strategic outlooks of India and the UAE on global issues.





Jaishankar noted on X that deeper India-UAE cooperation advances shared interests and contributes to regional and global stability. His post detailed the review of all partnership aspects and forward-looking priorities.





The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs' office echoed this sentiment on X. It affirmed that the Joint Commission and Strategic Dialogue mechanisms effectively translate leadership visions into practical outcomes amid burgeoning relations.





The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership traces its roots to 2017, when UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India. The agreement elevated ties to a qualitatively new level, rooted in mutual trust and aimed at ensuring peace and prosperity.





Since then, economic synergies have flourished under CEPA, which has driven non-oil trade beyond $50 billion annually. The BIT has attracted substantial UAE investments into Indian infrastructure and technology.





IMEC, conceptualised at the G20 Summit in 2023, positions the UAE as a pivotal hub linking India to Europe via the Middle East. Progress on this corridor could revolutionise supply chains, bypassing longer maritime routes.





In defence, joint military exercises and intelligence sharing have intensified. The UAE's advanced capabilities complement India's indigenisation drive under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Civil nuclear cooperation builds on UAE's operational reactors and India's expertise in thorium-based technology. Potential agreements could pave the way for joint projects.





Critical minerals collaboration addresses supply chain vulnerabilities. The UAE's investments in African mining dovetail with India's processing ambitions.





Space and polar research open new avenues. With ISRO's successes and UAE's Mars mission, collaborative satellites or Arctic expeditions seem feasible.





Multilaterally, both nations align in forums like the UN, I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE, USA), and BRICS-Plus. Trilateral mechanisms enhance this synergy.





This dialogue reinforces India's multi-alignment strategy in West Asia, balancing ties with Gulf states amid geopolitical flux. For the UAE, it diversifies partnerships beyond traditional allies.





The 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue signal an even more ambitious phase in India-UAE relations, poised to yield tangible benefits across strategic domains.





