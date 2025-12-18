



India's acquisition of spare SEPECAT Jaguar aircraft from Oman underscores the Indian Air Force's (IAF) determined efforts to prolong the service life of its ageing fleet, marking a strategic pivot amid persistent operational challenges.





As the sole remaining operator of the Anglo-French Jaguar platform, the IAF faces mounting pressures from dwindling spare parts availability and the platform's obsolescence, prompting this latest procurement initiative.





Reports indicate that Oman, which retired its Jaguars in 2014, once maintained a fleet of 27 aircraft originally sourced from the Royal Air Force (RAF). Following several accidents, approximately 14 airframes remain potentially viable for cannibalisation by New Delhi.





Oman inducted its first Jaguars in 1977, comprising 20 single-seat variants, five two-seaters, and two dedicated spares. The precise composition of the surviving 14 aircraft remains unspecified, though accident-damaged airframes could yield additional components.





These intact survivors will undergo disassembly on Omani soil, transforming them into a vital spares pool to bolster India's inventory without full aircraft transfers.





India's Jaguar saga dates back to 1978, when the IAF received 18 airframes directly from the RAF, followed by 40 from British Aerospace. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) then licence-produced 128 more under a technology-transfer deal, with the final unit emerging in 2008—long after production ceased in France and the UK.





This prospective deal echoes prior precedents. In 2018, India secured around 30 airframes gratis from France, covering only transport costs, after Paris decommissioned them in 2005. These continue to sustain the IAF's six Jaguar squadrons, each averaging 20 aircraft.





Domestic upgrades have been pivotal. The Display Attack Ranging and Inertial Navigation (DARIN) programme unfolded in three phases, initially introducing SAGEM navigation, modern cockpit displays, and enhanced weaponry integration computers.





DARIN-II, rolled out in the 2000s, added Thales laser targeting, Israeli jamming suppression, and advanced countermeasures, markedly elevating the platform's combat efficacy.





DARIN-III, initiated in 2008, integrated Israel's Elta EL/M-2052 AESA radar—the first such system in IAF service—alongside a new mission computer. Ambitious engine upgrades to Honeywell F125-IN were abandoned in 2019 owing to delays and ballooning costs.





India harbours aspirations to retain Jaguars until 2050, though analysts deem this timeline overly sanguine, with phased retirements likely commencing far sooner.





These exertions illuminate profound structural frailties within the IAF, particularly its shortfall against the government's mandated 42 squadrons. Currently, only 29 squadrons operate, a deficit worsened by the recent phasing out of MiG-21s after 62 years.





Procurement delays plague efforts to induct up to 114 new aircraft, with no platform yet finalised, leaving deep-strike capabilities precariously reliant on extended Jaguar service.





The Omani spares deal thus represents pragmatic improvisation, buying time for indigenous programmes like TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2, while highlighting India's deepening ties with Gulf allies in defence sustainment.





HAL's role in local production and upgrades exemplifies 'Make in India' imperatives, yet underscores vulnerabilities in supply chains for legacy Western platforms.





Geopolitically, this move aligns with India's multi-alignment strategy, leveraging ex-RAF assets from Oman to sidestep Franco-British bottlenecks, much like the French cannibalisation precedent.





Operational imperatives remain acute: Jaguars fulfil critical deep-penetration strikes, armed with nuclear-capable ordnance, demanding sustained availability amid border tensions with China and Pakistan.





Engine reliability persists as a Achilles' heel, with Adour powerplants prone to failures, though interim maintenance has averted wholesale groundings.





Fiscal prudence drives such acquisitions, minimising costs versus outright new buys, yet risks entrenching dependence on 1970s-vintage airframes ill-suited to peer adversaries' fifth-generation fighters.





The IAF's squadron deficit—projected to dip further before Rafale and indigenous infusions—compels hybrid fleets blending legacy and modern assets, as evidenced by Jaguar persistence.





Oman's willingness to divest reflects its pivot towards F-16 upgrades and potential Eurofighter pursuits, freeing legacy inventory for reliable partners like India.





Technically, the EL/M-2052 radar imparts network-centric warfare potential, enabling precision strikes with Spice bombs and Astra missiles, partially mitigating age-related shortcomings.





Yet, airframe fatigue looms large; cumulative flight hours approach design limits, necessitating rigorous inspections alongside imported parts.





This episode foreshadows broader IAF transitions: Jaguars may cede roles to Su-30MKI upgrades and AMCA sixth-gen prototypes, but only post-2030.





Indigenisation gains traction, with HAL eyeing private sector synergies for future sustainment, reducing foreign spares reliance.





Internationally, the deal signals Jaguar's enduring niche in cash-strapped air forces, though no new operators loom on the horizon.





For India, it buys breathing space amid MRFA (Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft) tender uncertainties, where global heavyweights vie amid bureaucratic inertia.





Ultimately, while tactically astute, this stopgap underscores the urgency for accelerated procurement and production ramps to restore squadron strength and technological parity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







