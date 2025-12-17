



Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the nation's unyielding commitment to eradicating terrorism, marking the 11th anniversary of the devastating Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar.





On 16 December 2025, Sharif posted on his X handle, emphasising national unity in the face of this enduring threat. The 2014 assault, which claimed nearly 150 lives—predominantly innocent schoolchildren—remains a poignant scar on the country's collective memory.





Sharif paid solemn tribute to the victims, describing their sacrifice as a cornerstone for Pakistan's future. "Today, we pay tribute to the victims of the Army Public School Peshawar incident, who sacrificed their precious lives for the future of our beloved homeland," he stated. He highlighted how the tragedy of those innocent children and teachers is "forever etched in our national conscience," serving as an eternal call to action.





The Prime Minister underscored the incident's role as a stark reminder of the shared duty to vanquish terrorism. He declared that the entire nation stands united in this battle, determined to root out "this evil force" from Pakistani soil completely. His words reflect a renewed resolve, positioning the APS martyrdom as a catalyst for unwavering vigilance.





In a parallel statement, President Asif Ali Zardari echoed this sentiment, asserting Pakistan's absolute dedication to defeating terrorism. He stressed there can be "no soft corner" for terrorists or their enablers—those who support, finance, shelter, or justify their atrocities. Zardari's remarks reinforce a zero-tolerance policy at the highest levels of leadership.





The President further noted that the APS sacrifice stands as a "solemn reminder" of the heavy toll exacted in the fight against extremism. He praised the resilience of the victims' families, who have channelled their grief into fortitude for the nation. This transformation, he said, honours the enduring spirit of Pakistan amid adversity.





Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi characterised the Peshawar tragedy as "one of the most heart-breaking chapters in Pakistan's history." He lambasted the attack for laying bare terrorism's "brutal face" to the world, targeting defenceless children in an assault on the state itself and its prospective generations. Naqvi's condemnation paints the event as a direct challenge to national sovereignty.





Naqvi affirmed that the fight against terrorism now brooks "no ambiguity or expediency." He insisted that such violence remains "unacceptable under any name or flag," signalling a unified governmental front. This stance aligns with broader efforts to dismantle terror networks without compromise.





The APS attack on 16 December 2014, perpetrated by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, unfolded with horrifying brutality at the military-run school. Gunmen stormed the premises, killing 141 people, including 132 children aged between eight and 18. The massacre prompted Operation Zarb-e-Azb, a comprehensive military campaign that significantly degraded TTP capabilities in subsequent years.





Yet, resurgence poses ongoing challenges. Recent intelligence reports indicate TTP regrouping, bolstered by cross-border sanctuaries in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan underscore persistent threats from splinter groups and affiliates like the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).





Pakistan's counter-terrorism architecture has evolved since 2014. The National Action Plan (NAP), launched post-APS, encompasses military operations, regulatory reforms, and ideological countermeasures. Enhanced intelligence-sharing via the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has yielded arrests and pre-empted plots, though implementation gaps persist in madrassa oversight and financing curbs.





On the international front, Pakistan seeks bolstered cooperation. Sharif's government has urged Afghanistan to curb TTP havens, amid strained ties post-2021 Taliban takeover. Bilateral dialogues with the US, China, and regional forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) emphasise joint capacity-building and border security.





Domestically, the APS anniversary galvanises public sentiment. Memorial events in Peshawar and Islamabad feature survivor testimonies, awareness campaigns, and pledges from civil society. Families of the fallen continue advocating for justice, with legal proceedings against perpetrators advancing slowly but steadily.





Economically, terrorism's shadow hampers growth. The APS era saw tourism plummet and foreign investment waver, with annual losses estimated in billions. Recent stabilisation efforts, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security protocols, aim to insulate development from insurgent sabotage.





Looking ahead, Pakistan's leadership vows sustained momentum. Sharif's pledge of unity signals a holistic strategy blending kinetic operations with socio-economic upliftment in vulnerable regions. As Naqvi noted, expediency has no place; eradicating terrorism demands holistic resolve.





The APS legacy endures as a clarion call. By honouring the fallen, Pakistani leaders not only commemorate loss but recommit to a secure future. In Sharif's words, the nation's determination remains "firm and unwavering," a bulwark against the scourge that once shook its foundations.





This unified rhetoric from Sharif, Zardari, and Naqvi projects cohesion, vital for both domestic morale and global partnerships. As Pakistan navigates resurgence, the Peshawar anniversary reaffirms that the war on terror is far from over—but neither is the will to prevail.





