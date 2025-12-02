



Pakistan has undertaken reconstruction efforts at key airbases targeted during India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025, with high-resolution satellite imagery revealing cleared debris and new structures at sites like Sukkur and Nur Khan.​





At Sukkur airbase, a hangar believed to house Unmanned Aerial Vehicles was struck by Indian Air Force precision-guided missiles between 2 am and 5 am on May 10, resulting in its complete collapse and peripheral vegetation fires.





Post-strike images from Maxar confirmed severe roof crumpling and structural failure, with clean-up delayed until October 2025 likely due to safety assessments or hazardous materials.





The site has now been fully levelled, though an adjacent hangar remains intact, indicating selective restoration priorities.​





Nur Khan airbase in Chaklala, Rawalpindi—just 10 km from Islamabad—suffered strikes on a command-and-control centre housing two special purpose vehicles, hit in the same early hours of May 10. Initial imagery showed destroyed trailers and collateral damage to surrounding buildings, prompting full demolition by mid-May.









Recent images display two new 20x25 metre structures on the cleared foundation, diverging in design from the originals but mirroring the prior layout, suggesting rapid operational recovery.​





Operation Sindoor erupted after Pakistan's drone and missile barrages from May 8, saturating Indian defences and targeting S-400 sites, following India's initial strikes on nine terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba on May 7.





India escalated with air-to-surface munitions like SCALP, Rampage, and BrahMos from Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, and Su-30 platforms, hitting 11 Pakistani bases including Rahwali, Rafiqui, Rahim Yar Khan, Murid, Nayachor, Sargodha, Bholari, and Jacobabad. This marked the deepest IAF penetrations since 1971, destroying aircraft, radars, and UAVs amid 88 hours of conflict.​​





A US Vice President call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 warned of Pakistani escalation plans, reinforcing India's resolve as articulated in Parliament. Ceasefire talks began at 3:35 pm on May 10 via DGMOs Major General Kashif Abdullah and Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, effective by 5 pm though fighting lingered 24 hours more.





Geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon notes Pakistan's rebuilds utilise intact foundations, hinting at pre-planned resilience despite claims of minimal damage.​





These developments underscore Pakistan's push to restore strategic assets near power centres, with ongoing repairs at sites like Jacobabad indicating broader infrastructure challenges six months post-conflict.





India's strikes achieved terror camp neutralisation, 20% or more degradation of Pakistan Air Force infrastructure, and demonstration of standoff precision, altering regional deterrence dynamics. Satellite monitoring continues to track such evolutions in Pakistani military reconstruction efforts.​





Based On NDTV Report







