DRDO-L&T Zorawar light tank firing NAG ATGM field trials at Mahajan Field Firing Range





The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has commended the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its strides in deep-technology research, urging the Ministry of Defence to guarantee the complete utilisation of allocated budgetary funds.





Chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, the committee expressed a favourable perspective on DRDO's initiatives in cutting-edge domains such as advanced materials, hypersonic technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, directed energy weapons, lasers, and artificial intelligence.





DRDO has pinpointed key focus areas in deep technologies, encompassing artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies, quantum technologies, neuromorphic computing, military cyber technologies, and compound semiconductors, reflecting a strategic push towards future-oriented defence capabilities.





The Ministry of Defence has reassured the committee of sufficient budgetary backing for both the armed forces and DRDO, aligning with prior recommendations that essential funds be secured throughout the budgetary cycle.





In its latest 'action taken report' presented to Parliament last week, the committee reinforced calls for unwavering financial support to DRDO, ensuring seamless progression of high-impact projects.





For the current financial year, DRDO received a substantial allocation of ₹26,816 crore, underscoring the government's commitment to bolstering indigenous research and development in defence.





An extra grant of ₹500 crore, sanctioned by the Defence Minister, targets deep-tech and pioneering projects as distinct verticals under the Technology Development Fund (TDF), enhancing flexibility for innovative pursuits.





Notably, the funding ceiling for individual TDF projects has been elevated from ₹10 crore to ₹50 crore, enabling larger-scale endeavours in transformative technologies.





Over the preceding three years, the TDF scheme has greenlit 12 projects totalling ₹23.61 crore, concentrating on nascent fields like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and robotics, fostering collaboration with private industry.





To bridge academia and defence needs, DRDO has instituted 15 DRDO Industry Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) at premier institutions including IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and various central and state universities.





These centres drive directed research across 82 specialised verticals tailored to anticipated future defence requirements, promoting a synergy between theoretical innovation and practical application.





Although DIA-CoE projects may not yield immediate solutions for ongoing warfare scenarios, their outputs are poised to integrate into subsequent DRDO programmes, laying groundwork for long-term technological superiority.





To date, 285 projects valued at ₹1,037.48 crore have been approved as grants-in-aid through the DIA-CoEs, distributed nationwide to cultivate a robust ecosystem of defence research.





In the ongoing financial year, the TDF Directorate anticipates disbursing approximately ₹60 crore towards deep-technology initiatives, alongside intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance projects entrusted to Indian industries.





This focused expenditure highlights DRDO's intent to empower domestic firms in high-stakes areas, accelerating self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework in defence manufacturing.





The committee's endorsement arrives amid heightened geopolitical tensions, where rapid advancements in hypersonics, AI-driven systems, and quantum tech are pivotal for India's strategic deterrence.





By mandating full fund utilisation, the panel addresses perennial concerns over under-spending in defence R&D, which has historically hampered project timelines and innovation momentum.





DRDO's expanded TDF and DIA-CoE mechanisms signal a maturing approach to technology absorption, blending public funding with private and academic partnerships for scalable outcomes.





As India eyes next-generation warfare paradigms, these initiatives in directed energy weapons, neuromorphic computing, and cyber technologies position DRDO as a frontrunner in global defence innovation.





The report's tabling in Parliament not only validates DRDO's trajectory but also pressures the ministry to sustain fiscal discipline, ensuring every rupee translates into tangible defence multipliers.





Looking ahead, sustained funding and inter-institutional collaboration could propel India towards leadership in deep-tech defence, reducing import dependencies and enhancing operational readiness across services.





