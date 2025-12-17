



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level delegation talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, during his State visit to Addis Ababa.





The discussions centred on bolstering India-Ethiopia relations, rooted in ancient civilizational bonds, shared democratic values, and a joint role as advocates for the Global South.





Modi highlighted the millennia-old exchanges between the two nations. "India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years," he remarked, weaving historical ties into the fabric of contemporary cooperation.





He emphasised the cultural synergy that binds them, noting both countries' embrace of harmony amid diversity. "Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity," the Prime Minister stated.





As democratic powerhouses, India and Ethiopia stand committed to fostering peace and advancing human welfare, according to Modi. This shared ethos underpins their bilateral partnership.





Modi positioned the duo as fellow travellers in championing Global South interests. "We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South," he declared, underscoring their collaborative spirit.





The leaders affirmed their mutual backing on international forums. "On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder," Modi observed, reflecting consistent solidarity.





Ethiopia's diplomatic prominence in Africa drew special mention, with Modi pointing to Addis Ababa's role as host to the African Union headquarters. This makes Ethiopia a pivotal hub for continental diplomacy.





Recalling India's G20 Presidency in 2023, Modi noted New Delhi's push for greater African inclusion in global governance. India successfully championed the African Union's entry as a G20 member, inspired by a vision of an inclusive world order.





This engagement forms part of Modi's two-day State visit to Ethiopia, the first of its kind, at the invitation of Abiy Ahmed Ali. It aligns with India's strategic outreach to Africa and the Global South.





The trip signals New Delhi's determination to forge deeper ties across the continent, enhance multilateral synergies, and lay groundwork ahead of India's BRICS chairmanship starting 1 January 2026.





Modi's itinerary this year marks his third African venture, following earlier stops. It slots between recent engagements in Jordan and an upcoming visit to Oman, highlighting India's expanding West Asia-Africa diplomacy.





Officials view the Ethiopia leg as critically timed, given BRICS expansion and Africa's growing sway in global affairs. Ethiopia's full BRICS membership, effective from January 2024, elevates the stakes.





BRICS originated in 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, later welcoming South Africa. Recent enlargements invited Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia during South Africa's 2023 chairmanship.





With India poised to lead BRICS in 2026, Modi's visit prioritises member-state alignment. Talks are set to cover the bloc's future direction and consensus on pressing global challenges.





Key among these is reform of the United Nations system, where India and Ethiopia share reformist zeal. The partnership thus gains added momentum amid shifting geopolitical sands.





Ethiopia's BRICS integration, alongside others, underscores the grouping's evolution into a counterweight to Western-led institutions. India's stewardship will test its ability to unify diverse voices.





Modi's rhetoric on civilizational links resonates with India's Africa policy, which prioritises capacity-building and South-South cooperation over traditional aid models. Ethiopia, with its economic liberalisation drive, offers fertile ground.





Bilateral agendas likely extend to trade, investment, and technology transfers, though specifics remain under wraps. Defence and energy sectors, vital to both, could feature prominently given regional dynamics.





The visit reinforces India's non-aligned stance, balancing ties with Russia—another BRICS pillar—while engaging Africa amid global realignments. Ethiopia's strategic Red Sea position adds geo-economic layers.





As BRICS chair, India aims to amplify developing nations' priorities, from climate finance to trade equity. Modi's Ethiopia outreach sets a collaborative tone for this tenure.





This diplomatic push comes against a backdrop of heightened India-Africa summits and forums, cementing New Delhi's continental footprint. Ethiopia's role as a bridge to East Africa amplifies its value.





The Modi-Abiy summit exemplifies pragmatic diplomacy, blending history, mutual interests, and forward-looking multilateralism to navigate an uncertain world order.





Based On ANI Report







