



India and Ethiopia have elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Addis Ababa.





This landmark decision, announced on 16 December 2025, aims to infuse the ties with fresh energy, speed, and depth, as stated by PM Modi during his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.





PM Modi highlighted the ancient contacts between the two nations, spanning thousands of years, marked by exchanges in culture and trade. He described India and Ethiopia as vibrant embodiments of unity in diversity, enriched by their myriad languages and traditions.





Both countries stand as democratic pillars committed to global peace and human welfare. As fellow travellers of the Global South, they have consistently supported each other on international forums, standing shoulder to shoulder in pursuit of shared goals.





Ethiopia hosts the African Union headquarters, positioning it as a pivotal hub for African diplomacy. PM Modi recalled India's role in 2023, when it championed the African Union's inclusion as a full G20 member, inspired by a vision of an inclusive world order.





In his address, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali underscored Ethiopia's robust economic momentum. The country recorded a 9.2 per cent GDP growth last year and anticipates 10.3 per cent this year, bolstered by surging foreign direct investment.





India emerges as a leading source of FDI for Ethiopia, with over 615 Indian companies actively investing there. This substantial economic engagement forms a bedrock of mutual trust, reinforcing the decision to upgrade ties to a strategic level.





The leaders exchanged several Memorandums of Understanding to formalise cooperation across key sectors. These pacts are expected to deepen collaboration in areas vital to both nations' development agendas.





PM Modi's arrival in Addis Ababa was met with an exceptionally warm reception. Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali personally welcomed him at the airport and escorted him to his hotel, a gesture that deviated from the standard protocol.





In a spontaneous highlight, PM Abiy took PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park en route, sites not originally on the itinerary. This thoughtful initiative by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader signified profound respect and camaraderie.





The visit marks PM Modi's maiden bilateral trip to Ethiopia, forming the second leg of his three-nation tour. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the colourful welcome, emphasising Ethiopia's role as a key Global South partner and BRICS member.





This elevation to strategic partnership reflects India's broader commitment to South-South cooperation and fortifying bonds with Africa. It builds on historical ties while addressing contemporary priorities like economic growth, investment, and diplomatic synergy.





The partnership holds promise for expanded avenues in trade, technology transfer, and infrastructure development. With Ethiopia's economic ascent and India's global outreach, the alliance could yield mutual benefits in sustainable development and regional stability.





Observers view this as a strategic move amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. It strengthens India's footprint in Africa, countering influences from other powers while amplifying the Global South's voice in multilateral institutions.





The personal rapport between PM Modi and PM Abiy, evident from the airport gestures, bodes well for future engagements. Such high-level interactions often pave the way for accelerated project implementations and people-to-people exchanges.





The strategic partnership ushers in a new era for India-Ethiopia relations, grounded in shared values and economic complementarity. It promises to propel bilateral cooperation to unprecedented heights in the coming years.





Based On ANI Report







