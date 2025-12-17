



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised Ethiopia's decision to confer its highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He described the occasion as a proud moment for Indians worldwide. This recognition underscores PM Modi's steadfast commitment to the Global South and his efforts in fortifying India-Ethiopia relations.





The award, presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, marks the 28th such top foreign state honour bestowed on PM Modi. Jaishankar highlighted it as a testament to India's contributions to Ethiopia's development and the shared values between the two nations. He shared these sentiments in a post on X while on a two-day visit to Israel.





Jaishankar's trip to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem aims to bolster India-Israel ties. He is scheduled to meet key Israeli figures, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. Discussions will cover bilateral matters, regional issues, defence cooperation, technology, and economic partnerships.





This visit precedes Netanyahu's planned trip to India, following recent telephonic talks between the leaders. They have agreed to convene soon to deepen the strategic partnership. Such engagements reflect the growing momentum in India-Israel relations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Meanwhile, PM Modi's ongoing two-day visit to Ethiopia has yielded significant outcomes. He engaged in extensive discussions with PM Abiy Ahmed Ali, elevating bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Modi proposed three key areas to enhance cooperation: food and health security, capacity building, and digital public infrastructure.





In the realm of food and health security, Modi advocated deepening ties through sustainable agriculture, natural farming, and agri-tech initiatives. He emphasised collaboration in pharmaceuticals, digital health, and medical tourism. Opportunities in energy and critical minerals were also identified as promising avenues.





For capacity building, the leaders agreed to launch new programs in artificial intelligence. They also decided to double student scholarships, enabling more Ethiopian youth to pursue higher education in India. This move seeks to foster stronger people-to-people and youth-to-youth engagements.





On digital public infrastructure, Modi stressed extensive collaboration to leverage India's expertise. These suggestions align with India's broader push for technology transfer and development partnerships in the Global South. The talks signal a multifaceted approach to bilateral growth.





PM Abiy Ahmed Ali personally hosted PM Modi at the National Palace Museum in Addis Ababa. Modi expressed gratitude for the gesture, calling it a powerful reminder of Ethiopia's rich history and cultural heritage. He shared glimpses of the visit on X, highlighting the warmth of the reception.





PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Addis Ababa on Tuesday. The visit underscores India's proactive diplomacy in Africa, particularly with Ethiopia as a key partner. It builds on historical ties and positions India as a reliable ally for development and security.





Ethiopia's conferment of the honour recognises not just Modi's personal leadership but India's role in supporting Global South aspirations. Jaishankar's comments from Israel link this achievement to India's wider foreign policy vision. The developments come at a time of heightened focus on multipolar cooperation.





As India navigates complex international relations, such honours and partnerships exemplify its balancing act. Strengthening bonds with Ethiopia complements engagements like Jaishankar's Israel visit, spanning continents and strategic domains. These steps promise enhanced collaboration in defence, technology, and beyond.





Based On ANI Report







