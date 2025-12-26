



The United States has conducted a significant military operation against the Islamic State in northwest Nigeria, marking a bold escalation in its counterterrorism efforts in Africa. President Donald Trump announced the "deadly" strike on Thursday, local time, via a post on Truth Social, emphasising that it targeted ISIS terrorists responsible for the targeted killings of Christians.





This action, executed under his direct orders as Commander-in-Chief, underscores a renewed focus on protecting religious minorities amid rising violence.





Trump's statement vividly described the strikes as "powerful and deadly," aimed at ISIS elements he accused of slaughtering innocent Christians at levels unseen for centuries. He warned that failure to cease such attacks would invite further retribution, declaring that "hell to pay" had arrived.





The President praised the Department of War—echoing historical terminology—for delivering "numerous perfect strikes," a capability he attributed uniquely to American forces.





In his characteristically forthright tone, Trump affirmed that under his leadership, radical Islamic terrorism would not prosper.





He extended Christmas greetings to all, including the "dead terrorists," while vowing more strikes if the violence persists. This rhetoric aligns with his administration's emphasis on decisive military action, framed as both retribution and deterrence.





The targeted group, ISIS-West Africa (ISIS-WA), emerged in 2015 when the notorious Boko Haram faction pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. According to the US National Counterterrorism Centre, ISIS-WA routinely assaults regional military targets, civilian defence forces, government personnel, infrastructure, and Christian communities.





Its activities have destabilised northwest Nigeria, exacerbating sectarian tensions and humanitarian crises.





This Nigerian operation follows closely on the heels of joint US-Jordanian airstrikes in Syria on 19 December. Those strikes, coordinated by US Central Command (CENTCOM), hit over 70 ISIS targets with more than 100 precision-guided munitions. CENTCOM described the Syrian mission as a showcase of "peace through strength," releasing video footage of the overnight bombardment.





The Syrian action was prompted by a suspected ISIS attack on a convoy of US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, highlighting the group's persistent threat across multiple theatres. CENTCOM's X post framed the operation as a swift response, reinforcing allied interoperability in the fight against ISIS remnants. Such precision strikes reflect advanced intelligence-sharing and munitions technology, minimising collateral damage while maximising impact.





From a strategic perspective, the Nigerian strike signals an expansion of US counterterrorism footprints into sub-Saharan Africa, where ISIS affiliates have gained ground amid local insurgencies. Northwest Nigeria, particularly states like Zamfara and Sokoto, has witnessed intensified ISIS-WA activity, including ambushes on Christian villages and kidnappings. US involvement could bolster Nigerian forces, though it risks drawing America deeper into complex regional conflicts involving banditry and ethnic strife.





Trump's invocation of Christian persecution evokes historical precedents, such as his previous designations of Nigeria as a "country of particular concern" for religious freedom violations. By linking the strikes to Christmas Eve timing, the announcement amplifies a narrative of defending faith under siege, potentially resonating with domestic audiences while pressuring ISIS-WA ideologically.





Operationally, the strikes likely involved US Africa Command (AFRICOM) assets, possibly drones or special forces-supported munitions from regional bases. Details remain classified, but Trump's praise suggests high-confidence intelligence, perhaps derived from satellite surveillance, human sources, or Nigerian partnerships. The "deadly" outcome implies significant casualties among militants, though independent verification is pending.





Broader implications extend to US-Nigeria relations, strained in recent years over human rights and security cooperation. This unilateral action bypasses Abuja's public consent, mirroring drone campaigns in Somalia and elsewhere. It may enhance bilateral ties if framed as mutual benefit, yet critics could decry sovereignty infringements amid Nigeria's own counterinsurgency challenges.





Globally, the strikes reaffirm America's "over-the-horizon" counterterrorism model, enabling rapid response without large footprints. They coincide with resurgent ISIS propaganda in Africa, where the group claims up to 3,000 fighters in West Africa alone. Success here could deter expansion, but sustaining pressure requires addressing root causes like poverty and governance failures.





Pentagon officials have yet to release official tallies, but early reports suggest multiple high-value targets neutralised. Local Nigerian media echoes Trump's claims of Christian-targeted atrocities, with recent incidents including church attacks and massacres. Verification from outlets like Reuters or BBC may clarify the strike's footprint and aftermath in coming days.





In conclusion, this operation exemplifies Trump-era foreign policy: aggressive, unapologetic, and religiously inflected. As ISIS-WA licks its wounds, the world watches whether this "Merry Christmas" salvo ushers in sustained pressure or merely a tactical setback for the terror network. Further developments will test the strike's long-term efficacy in curbing Africa's jihadist tide.





Based On ANI Report







