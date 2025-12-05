



Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, reaffirmed his country’s steadfast opposition to terrorism in all its forms during a celebration of Finland's 108th Independence Day in New Delhi.





The event underscored the robust friendship and partnership shared between Finland and India, reflecting close ties that transcend mere diplomacy and extend into collaborative efforts across critical sectors.





Ambassador Lahdevirta highlighted that Finland and India share common priorities such as digitalisation, education, sustainability, and innovation. These shared goals form a strong foundation for bilateral cooperation, fostering mutual growth and development.





The ambassador noted that these priorities unite the two nations in a spirit of partnership and progressive engagement.





In his address, Lahdevirta reiterated Finland’s firm commitment to global peace and respect for international norms. He emphasised that Finland is a nation deeply committed to upholding the rule of law and adhering strictly to international treaties. This principled stance, he asserted, positions Finland firmly against all manifestations of terrorism, reinforcing a global effort to ensure security and stability.





India's role in this shared commitment is significant, as the country has consistently called for a unified, comprehensive approach to tackling terrorism worldwide. The ambassador’s remarks came at a time when India has faced heightened security challenges, marked by recent terrorist incidents that have shocked the nation and intensified concerns over regional security.





One such incident occurred on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, where a terror attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians. This attack was attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The loss deeply affected the national consciousness and reiterated India's vulnerability to cross-border terrorism.





Another significant event unfolded on November 10 near Delhi’s Red Fort, where a car blast resulted in at least 15 deaths and multiple injuries. The Union Cabinet subsequently categorised the explosion as a “terror incident,” signalling the government’s recognition of the persistent threat and reaffirming its resolve to combat terrorism decisively.





The Ministry of External Affairs of India has observed that the relationship between Finland and India continues to strengthen, with growing cooperation in research, innovation and mutual investments. These sectors have formed the backbone of expanding bilateral ties, enhancing the strategic partnership beyond traditional diplomatic relations.





Earlier in the year, Ambassador Lahdevirta publicly endorsed India’s “right and duty to protect its citizens,” a statement that came in the wake of India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack.





This demonstrated Finland's support for India’s security measures and its broader fight against terrorism, emphasising solidarity on crucial foreign policy and security matters.





This evolving partnership between Finland and India exemplifies a mutual commitment not only to shared development goals but also to maintaining peace and security in an increasingly complex global environment.





Their collaboration stands as a testament to the benefits of aligned strategic interests and common values in upholding international peace and countering terrorism on all fronts.





Based On ANI Report







