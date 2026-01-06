



Donald Trump, issued stark warnings to Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Greenland, and Iran shortly after American forces conducted strikes and captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas on 3 January 2026.





Speaking aboard Air Force One on 4 January, Trump described the operations as a precise law enforcement mission tied to narcotics and arms charges against Maduro, who was swiftly transported to New York for trial.





He emphasised unmatched US military capability, declaring that "nobody can stop us" and hinting at potential further actions across the region.





The rhetoric began with Colombia, where Trump singled out President Gustavo Petro as a "sick man" allegedly overseeing cocaine production and trafficking into the United States. Without providing evidence, Trump warned that Petro "is not going to be doing it very long," and when pressed on whether this implied a US operation, he replied, "It sounds good to me". Petro fired back on X, accusing Trump of slander and urging Latin American unity against perceived US imperialism, likening the region to being treated as "servants and slaves".





Trump turned next to Cuba, predicting the imminent collapse of its communist regime now that Venezuela could no longer supply subsidised oil. He claimed, "Cuba is ready to fall," arguing that the island had lost its primary economic lifeline and that many Cubans died during the Caracas raid, rendering direct intervention unnecessary. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously highlighted Cuba's role, amplifying the administration's focus on Havana's influence in the hemisphere.





Mexico faced threats over drug cartels and border security, with Trump offering to deploy US troops while threatening swift tariffs on trade. He demanded that Mexico "get their act together," linking it to broader efforts to curb narcotics flows exacerbated by Venezuelan instability. This echoed longstanding US concerns but gained urgency post-Maduro, as Trump positioned American supremacy in the Western Hemisphere as non-negotiable.





Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory, re-emerged in Trump's crosshairs due to its strategic Arctic position amid Russian and Chinese naval presence. Reiterating his long-held desire for annexation, he stated, "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," framing it as vital against adversarial incursions. This unusual inclusion stretched the warnings beyond Latin America, underscoring Trump's expansive geopolitical vision.





Iran drew separate ire amid ongoing protests over its economic woes, with Trump vowing severe retaliation if Tehran cracked down violently on demonstrators. "If they start killing people like they have in the past, they're going to get hit very hard by the United States," he cautioned, referencing prior "locked and loaded" rhetoric while claiming close monitoring. This linked hemispheric actions to Middle Eastern tensions, portraying US strikes on Venezuela as a demonstration of global resolve.





The Venezuela backdrop involved a daring US raid on 3 January, described by Washington as targeting Maduro's criminal enterprises rather than a regime-change bid. Trump warned interim leader Delcy Rodríguez of "severe consequences" for non-cooperation, leaving open the possibility of a "second strike" if Caracas failed to stabilise and allow free oil flows.





Critics decried the operation as a violation of international law, potentially aimed at Venezuela's vast oil reserves, though the administration rejected such claims.





International backlash mounted swiftly, with Latin American leaders questioning US motives and the European Union reportedly tacitly supportive of Maduro's removal for energy security reasons. Trump's comments signalled a confrontational posture, blending drug enforcement, energy dominance, and strategic denial into a broader doctrine of hemispheric control. As of 6 January 2026, no further military moves have materialised, but the rhetoric has heightened regional anxieties.





