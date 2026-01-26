



The event showcased India's cultural diversity, development achievements, and military prowess, including newly raised units and mock-ups of weapon systems from Operation Sindoor.





President Droupadi Murmu led the proceedings, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with European leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests.





Centred on the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," the parade featured the Indian Army's debut "phased Battle Array" with drones, tanks, and artillery in combat formation. This highlighted self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives.





The IAF's Rafale jets led the climactic flypast, joined by Su-30MKI, MiG-29, and others in the "Sindoor" formation symbolizing Operation Sindoor aircraft. Around 29 aircraft demonstrated integrated air power, including surveillance, transport, and helicopters like Apache and Prachand.





Sindoor Formation Flying



