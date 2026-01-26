India's 77th Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Concluded With A Rafale Jets Spectacular Flypast By IAF
The event showcased India's cultural diversity, development achievements, and military prowess, including newly raised units and mock-ups of weapon systems from Operation Sindoor.
President Droupadi Murmu led the proceedings, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with European leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests.
Centred on the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," the parade featured the Indian Army's debut "phased Battle Array" with drones, tanks, and artillery in combat formation. This highlighted self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives.
The IAF's Rafale jets led the climactic flypast, joined by Su-30MKI, MiG-29, and others in the "Sindoor" formation symbolizing Operation Sindoor aircraft. Around 29 aircraft demonstrated integrated air power, including surveillance, transport, and helicopters like Apache and Prachand.
Sindoor Formation Flying
The IAF's Sindoor formation was a highlight of the Republic Day 2026 flypast, honouring Operation Sindoor from May 2025.
It featured seven frontline fighter jets flying in tight coordination: two Rafale, two Su-30MKI, two MiG-29, and one Jaguar—mirroring aircraft used in the operation targeting terror infrastructure.
This spearhead formation symbolized India's air dominance and joint combat precision, part of a larger 29-aircraft flypast with 16 fighters, four transports (C-130, C-295, P-8I), and nine helicopters from six bases. It followed other displays like Dhwaj, Prahar, and Garud, showcasing themes of "Achook, Abhedya va Sateek" (Unerring, Impenetrable, Precise).
Specific squadrons were not detailed in reports, but the jets represented operational assets from multiple IAF units involved in Operation Sindoor, emphasizing tri-service integration with Army helicopters like Apache and LCH "Prachand"
IDN (With Agency Inputs)
