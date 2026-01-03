



In a major development for India's internal security landscape, high-ranking CPI (Maoist) commander Badse Sukka, also known as Deva, has surrendered to Telangana police along with 19 underground cadres.





This event, confirmed by official sources on Saturday, 3 January 2026, represents a significant setback for the outlawed insurgent group.





The surrender has been described as a death knell for the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the Telangana State committee of the CPI (Maoist). The group handed over critical arms dumps linked to the PLGA, including those associated with Badse Sukka and another key figure, Hiduma.





Among the surrenders was Kankanala Raji Reddy, alias Venkatesh, a senior leader who played a pivotal role in fortifying guerrilla operations. Reddy was instrumental in establishing a base at Karreguttalu on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, providing logistical support and strengthening the insurgents' foothold in the region.





Badse Sukka, a contemporary of the notorious Madavi Hiduma, ranks as the second most prominent tribal leader within the CPI (Maoist). He joined the CPI ML People's War Group (PWG) in 2003, rapidly emerging as a specialist in military strategy, explosives, firearm manufacturing, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).





Known for his ruthless approach, Badse orchestrated several high-profile attacks. Notably, he was a key figure in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush in Chhattisgarh, which claimed the lives of former Minister Mahendra Karma and other Indian National Congress leaders, underscoring his tactical prowess.





A bounty of ₹75 lakh had been placed on Badse Sukka's head, reflecting his status as a top-priority target. His defection, alongside the cadre and weapons cache, disrupts the Maoists' operational capabilities in Telangana and neighbouring states.





The 20 surrendered Maoists, including their arsenal, qualify for a substantial reward totalling Rs 1.82 crore under the state and central governments' relief and rehabilitation policies. This financial package forms part of broader incentives aimed at encouraging defections.





Telangana Police have committed to delivering all entitled benefits swiftly, enabling the former insurgents to reintegrate into civilian life with dignity and security. Such measures align with ongoing counter-insurgency strategies that emphasise rehabilitation over confrontation.





This surrender highlights the effectiveness of sustained intelligence operations and surrender policies in eroding Maoist influence. It comes amid intensified efforts by central and state forces to neutralise left-wing extremism, particularly in forested border regions prone to guerrilla activity.





The recovery of arms dumps weakens the PLGA's supply chain, potentially hampering future ambushes and IED deployments. Analysts view this as a morale booster for security forces, signalling the gradual dismantlement of Maoist structures in southern and central India.





Badse Sukka's expertise in IED fabrication and firearms had long posed a threat to personnel and infrastructure. His exit deprives the group of a seasoned tactician, compounding losses from previous high-value surrenders and eliminations.





Kankanala Raji Reddy's contributions to base-building underscore the logistical vulnerabilities now exposed. Without such support networks, sustaining prolonged guerrilla warfare becomes increasingly untenable for the CPI (Maoist).





Rehabilitation programmes have proven instrumental in these outcomes, offering not only monetary rewards but also vocational training, housing, and protection from reprisals. The ₹1.82 crore payout exemplifies the scale of investment in de-radicalisation.





Telangana's proactive stance builds on national initiatives like the LWE Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, which prioritise humane reintegration. Successful cases like this one may encourage further defections, accelerating the decline of Maoist insurgency.





As the surrendered cadres transition to mainstream society, security agencies will monitor for intelligence gains on remaining networks. This event reinforces the narrative of Maoism's waning relevance, driven by development, enforcement, and incentives.





Based On PTI Report







