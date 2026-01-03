



India has granted environmental clearance for the 260-MW Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab River in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.





This development forms part of a strategic push to expedite long-delayed infrastructure in the Indus basin amid the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remaining in unilateral abeyance since April 2025. Pakistan has condemned the move as a violation, escalating bilateral tensions over water sharing.





The Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approved the project in late December 2025, paving the way for construction tenders.





Valued at over ₹3,200 crore, the run-of-the-river scheme extends the existing 390-MW Dulhasti Stage-I plant, operational since 2007 by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited. Water will divert via a 3,685-metre tunnel to an underground powerhouse with two 130-MW units.





This clearance aligns with India's accelerated hydropower agenda on western rivers like the Chenab, following similar approvals for the 1,856-MW Sawalkot project downstream. The IWT, signed in 1960, allocated these rivers primarily to Pakistan while permitting India non-consumptive run-of-the-river use.





However, India suspended adherence after the 22 April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran valley, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, claimed by The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy.





The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responded with a five-point plan, placing the IWT in abeyance until Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism support, alongside closing the Attari border and downgrading ties. Satellite imagery post-suspension showed reduced flows from dams like Baglihar on the Chenab, with the river near Sialkot running dry, amplifying Pakistan's concerns over agriculture and water security.





Pakistan views the Dulhasti project as a "flagrant violation" and "weaponisation of water," with PPP senator Sherry Rehman decrying it as undermining treaty spirit and regional stability. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi highlighted the lack of prior notification, a treaty norm now inapplicable in India's stance. Islamabad insists the suspension lacks legal basis and links it to Rabi season flow fluctuations threatening farming.





India counters that run-of-the-river designs like Dulhasti-II preserve downstream flows, fitting even prior IWT parameters, and prioritises energy security in Jammu and Kashmir. The project bolsters regional development and indigenous hydropower, tapping underutilised potential amid geopolitical strains. With the treaty in limbo, New Delhi asserts full riparian rights, marking a shift in water strategy.





Strategic significance extends to India's defence and economic posture, reducing reliance on imports while countering perceived Pakistani aggression. Chenab basin projects enhance flood control and power generation, vital for northern India's grid. As bilateral exchanges persist minimally, such as prisoner lists, water disputes underscore enduring Indus tensions.





Environmental nod addressed forest clearance and social impacts, recommending compliance for minimal ecological footprint. Yet, Pakistan's protests risk further escalation, potentially invoking international arbitration India now sidesteps. The episode highlights water's weaponisation potential in South Asian geopolitics.





​Based On TOI Report







