



Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a Kashmiri separatist leader and chief cleric of the region, has issued a stark warning about an impending crisis in Kashmir through a social media statement.





Reflecting on the tumultuous events of 2025, he described the year as one overshadowed by tragedy and profound uncertainty, encapsulating the persistent struggles faced by Kashmiris.





The statement spotlighted the horrific Pahalgam attack as a pivotal moment that instilled widespread fear across the Valley. This incident, which claimed lives and shattered communities, was swiftly followed by the demolition of homes, exacerbating the sense of vulnerability among residents.





Compounding these local horrors was a fresh India-Pakistan conflict that erupted later in the year, underscoring the precarious nature of peace in the region. Mirwaiz highlighted how such escalations expose the fragility of stability, leaving ordinary Kashmiris caught in the crossfire of geopolitical tensions.





The year drew to a close with the massive blast in New Delhi, an event that Mirwaiz linked directly to heightened anxiety among Kashmiris. Living under a cloud of suspicion and facing punitive measures in various parts of India, the community felt the ripple effects of this tragedy acutely.





In his assessment, Mirwaiz asserted that beyond these headline-grabbing incidents, little has truly improved for Kashmiris. A widening trust deficit with New Delhi persists, where enforced silence is often misconstrued as consent, and deep-seated wounds from past conflicts remain unaddressed.





The elected government of the Union Territory operates under severe constraints, hamstrung by central oversight. This dynamic fosters a pervasive sense of hopelessness in the Valley, which Mirwaiz portrayed as an existential crisis fuelled by multiple factors.





Demographic changes, the withdrawal of constitutional guarantees, and unilateral administrative adjustments since 2019 form the core of this crisis. These developments, in Mirwaiz's view, threaten the very identity and future of Kashmiri society, eroding traditional structures and safeguards.





Mirwaiz levelled sharp criticism at the banning of key socio-political institutions such as the Awami Action Committee and Ittihadul Muslimeen, both integral to the Hurriyat Conference. He argued that these prohibitions have effectively extinguished much of the political and public space available to dissenters.





Today, he contended, any expression of views diverging from the official narrative is swiftly criminalised, branded as 'anti-national,' and met with penalties. This clampdown stifles legitimate discourse and alienates large sections of the population.





On a personal note, Mirwaiz disclosed the heavy toll of these restrictions on his own activities. He was placed under house arrest for fourteen consecutive Fridays in 2025, depriving him of access to the Jama Masjid pulpit—the spiritual epicentre of Kashmir.





This pattern continued into 2026, with house arrest imposed again on the first Friday of the year. Such measures have severely curtailed his ability to lead prayers and engage directly with his followers.





Additional restrictions encompass press conferences, freedom of movement, and public meetings, leaving social media as the sole conduit for Mirwaiz to reach his people and the wider world. This digital lifeline, though limited, serves as a critical outlet amid mounting isolation.





Mirwaiz's statement thus paints a grim picture of a region teetering on the brink, where security-driven policies have deepened alienation rather than fostering reconciliation. His call for attention to these issues resonates amid ongoing debates over Kashmir's political status and human rights.





The broader implications extend to India's internal security dynamics and its relations with Pakistan, as unchecked tensions risk further escalation. For Kashmiris, the year 2025 symbolises not just loss but a clarion call for urgent dialogue to heal entrenched divisions.





