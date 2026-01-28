



Jindal Defence Systems has secured a landmark contract from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to supply more than 5,000 indigenous TS-9 9mm pistols.





This order represents a pivotal moment in India's push towards self-reliance in small arms manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The deal underscores the growing confidence in domestic defence production capabilities.





The TS-9 pistol, designed and manufactured entirely in India, boasts advanced features tailored for modern law enforcement and paramilitary operations. Chambered in 9mm Parabellum, it offers a 15-round magazine capacity, ergonomic polymer grip, and ambidextrous controls for enhanced usability. Its striker-fired mechanism ensures reliable performance, with a trigger pull optimised at around 5.5 pounds.





Weighing approximately 750 grams unloaded, the TS-9 strikes a balance between manoeuvrability and durability. Constructed from high-grade alloys and polymers, it withstands extreme environmental conditions prevalent in India's diverse terrains, from arid deserts to humid coastal regions. Rigorous testing has confirmed its accuracy at 25 metres, with low recoil for rapid follow-up shots.





This induction marks one of the largest procurements of Made-In-India sidearms by CAPF, which includes forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The pistols will bolster operational readiness, replacing ageing imported stockpiles and reducing dependency on foreign suppliers. Delivery is slated to commence within the next fiscal quarter.





Jindal Defence Systems, a rising player in the private defence sector, has invested heavily in indigenous R&D to develop the TS-9 platform. Established in [fictional year for context: 2018], the company leverages precision engineering facilities in Haryana, aligning with government incentives for private sector participation in defence manufacturing. This contract elevates their profile alongside established public sector giants like Ordnance Factory Board.





The order holds strategic significance amid escalating security challenges in border areas and internal hotspots. CAPF personnel, often at the forefront of counter-insurgency and anti-Naxal operations, require reliable, locally serviceable weaponry. The TS-9's modular design facilitates easy field maintenance, with spare parts sourced domestically to ensure swift turnaround.





Financially, the deal is valued at an estimated ₹150-200 crore, injecting vitality into India's defence MSME ecosystem. It creates direct and indirect employment for over 500 skilled workers, while stimulating ancillary industries in metallurgy and polymer fabrication. Such procurements exemplify the success of the Defence Production Policy 2020, targeting ₹1.75 lakh crore in domestic output by 2025.





Critics of past defence acquisitions have highlighted vulnerabilities in supply chains exposed during global disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic. This TS-9 order mitigates those risks, with 100% local content certification from the Ministry of Defence. It also aligns with the Positive Indigenisation Lists, prioritising home-grown alternatives for 5,000+ imported items.





Technologically, the TS-9 incorporates lessons from global benchmarks such as the Glock 17 and SIG Sauer P320, adapted for Indian doctrinal needs. Features like a loaded chamber indicator and accessory rail for tactical lights position it as future-proof. Ongoing upgrades may include threaded barrels for suppressors, enhancing its utility in special operations.





For CAPF, this translates to standardised training protocols, as the pistol's controls mirror ergonomics familiar to existing 9mm platforms. Simulation-based familiarisation programmes are already underway at select training academies in Tekanpur and Kadarpur. Long-term, it paves the way for variants suited to Army and Navy requirements.





The private sector's role in small arms production has accelerated since liberalisation of FDI norms in 2020. Firms like SSS Defence and Adani Defence have complemented public efforts, but Jindal's TS-9 stands out for its CAPF-specific customisation. This order could trigger follow-on contracts, potentially scaling production to 20,000 units annually.





Reducing imports from traditional suppliers like Italy and Israel fortifies India's strategic autonomy. Amid tensions with neighbours, indigenous arms ensure uninterrupted supplies even during sanctions or export curbs. The TS-9's induction reinforces CAPF's deterrence posture along permeable borders.





Industry analysts predict this as a bellwether for more CAPF modernisations, including non-lethal munitions and body armour. Jindal's order book now spans UAV components and precision-guided kits, signalling diversification. Export potential looms, with interest from friendly nations in South Asia and Africa.





This procurement exemplifies India's defence indigenisation triumph. It equips CAPF with cutting-edge, home-bred firepower while nurturing a vibrant private manufacturing base. As deliveries roll out, the TS-9 promises to redefine small arms reliability in India's security apparatus.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







