



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Car Nicobar Air Base on Friday, marking a significant enhancement to India's strategic military infrastructure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





General Chauhan arrived at Car Nicobar around 11:30 am, where he received a warm welcome from Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), along with several senior military officials.





The resurfaced and upgraded runway represents a major upgrade to the air base, located approximately 535 km from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Nicobar district.





This facility had endured severe damage during the devastating 2004 tsunami, which inflicted the heaviest toll on Car Nicobar among the affected regions. The inauguration underscores the Indian armed forces' commitment to restoring and fortifying critical assets in remote island territories.





Strategically, the enhanced runway bolsters India's eastern defence posture by providing direct oversight of the Malacca Strait, a vital global maritime chokepoint.





This narrow waterway serves as a primary passage for international trade and energy supplies, with over 80 per cent of China's oil imports transiting through it annually.





The upgrade equips the IAF with greater capacity for rapid air operations, enabling swift deployment of fighter jets, transport aircraft, and surveillance platforms in response to regional contingencies.





Expanded apron areas at the base now facilitate smoother aircraft movement, reducing turnaround times and enhancing operational efficiency.





Senior officials highlighted that the facility will support long-range firing exercises, allowing the IAF to conduct such drills in minimal timeframes without reliance on mainland bases.





This development aligns with India's broader maritime strategy in the Indo-Pacific, where the Andaman and Nicobar Islands form a natural extension of the country's strategic frontier.





The ANC, as India's only tri-service command, integrates Army, Navy, and Air Force assets to safeguard over 5,000 km of India's maritime interests, stretching from the eastern tip of the Malacca Strait to the western reaches of the Indian Ocean.





Car Nicobar Air Base, with its forward location, plays a pivotal role in monitoring adversarial naval movements and supporting anti-submarine warfare operations.





The runway upgrade, likely involving strengthened pavements capable of handling heavier aircraft loads such as Su-30MKIs or C-17 Globemasters, addresses previous limitations exposed post-tsunami.





Reconstruction efforts post-2004 have been methodical, with incremental investments in radar systems, fuel storage, and hardened shelters to transform the base into a robust operational hub.





General Chauhan's visit signals high-level oversight on infrastructure projects under the ANC's modernisation drive, which includes plans for advanced UAV deployments and missile integration.





In the context of escalating tensions in the South China Sea and growing Chinese naval assertiveness, the base's enhanced capabilities deter potential encroachments into India's exclusive economic zone.





It also strengthens interoperability with Quad partners, facilitating potential joint exercises over the Malacca Strait for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenarios. The Indian government's focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence extends to such remote outposts, with indigenous materials and engineering firms contributing to the resurfacing work.





Local communities in Car Nicobar, predominantly Nicobarese tribes, stand to benefit indirectly through improved logistics for essential supplies and medical evacuations.





Environmentally sensitive construction ensured minimal disruption to the ecologically fragile island, adhering to strict coastal regulation zone norms.





Looking ahead, further upgrades could include runway extension for larger wide-body aircraft and integration with the planned QUAD-port at the islands.





This inauguration not only revitalises a key asset but also reaffirms India's resolve to secure its maritime domain amid dynamic geopolitical shifts.





Based On PTI Report







