



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced that the K-6 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) stands on the cusp of its testing phase, marking a pivotal advancement in the nation's sea-based nuclear deterrence.

Local media reports, corroborated by DRDO statements, highlight this progress amid ongoing developments in India's Arihant-class submarines. The missile promises a strike range of up to 8,000 kilometres, enabling targets across vast swathes of Asia, Europe, and Africa from secure Indian Ocean patrol zones.

Development of the K-6 traces back to 2017 under DRDO's Advanced Naval Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad, a facility renowned for its expertise in solid propulsion technologies, composites, aerospace mechanisms, and guidance systems. Building on the successes of predecessors like the K-15 Sagarika, K-4 and K-5 SLBMs.

While the K-4, with its 3,500-kilometre range, already equips earlier Arihant submarines, the K-6 introduces hypersonic speeds nearing Mach 7.5, rendering interception by adversary defences exceedingly challenging. This solid-fuel, three-stage missile measures over 12 metres in length and two metres in diameter, accommodating payloads up to three tons.





Beijing's deployment of advanced Type 094 and forthcoming Type 096 nuclear submarines, equipped with JL-3 SLBMs reaching over 9,000 kilometres, has intensified these pressures.





The K-6 delivers exceptional performance, achieving hypersonic speeds of Mach 7.5—roughly 9,261 kilometres per hour—according to insights from former BrahMos project scientists.





This blistering pace leaves adversaries scant reaction time, bolstering the missile's survivability and penetration against defences.





With an 8,000-kilometre range, the K-6 grants Indian submarines unparalleled strategic reach, enabling strikes from secure positions deep in the Indian Ocean and fortifying national deterrence.





Physically, the K-6 is a three-stage, solid-fuel missile exceeding 12 metres in length and 2 metres in diameter, with a 2-3 tonne payload capacity, dwarfing earlier K-series variants and affirming its intercontinental status.





A standout feature is its Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, permitting a single missile to deploy multiple warheads, each guided to distinct targets.





This markedly amplifies lethality, allowing simultaneous hits on high-value assets or saturation of enemy missile defences.





India joins the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom in wielding MIRV capability, especially potent for SLBMs that optimise each launch's impact.





The K-6 is tailored for India's next-generation S-5 class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), which boast a submerged displacement of about 13,000 tonnes—almost double that of the Arihant-class. These submarines will accommodate 12 to 16 K-6 missiles, delivering immense sea-based firepower.





Powered by advanced 190 MW pressurised water reactors from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), they surpass the 83 MW units in Arihant-class vessels.





Construction of S-5 submarines is slated to start by 2027, with the lead boat possibly operational in the mid-2030s; they incorporate pump-jet propulsion for superior stealth and specialised steel from Steel Authority of India Limited's Bhilai Steel Plant for deep-sea resilience.





The K-6 bolsters India's nuclear triad—land-based missiles, air-delivered weapons, and SLBMs—with the sea leg deemed most survivable due to submarines' concealed ocean operations, shielding them from pre-emptive attacks.





Regionally, it counters China's naval expansion in the Indo-Pacific, where Type 094 submarines carry JL-2 SLBMs (7,000 km range) and Type 096s will field JL-3s (over 9,000 km).





The K-6's 8,000 km range and Mach 7.5 speed offer a balanced deterrent, outpacing most SLBMs despite land-based rivals like Russia's Avangard (Mach 20-27) or China's DF-41 (Mach 25).





Under India's credible minimum deterrence and no-first-use policy, the K-6 ensures reliable second-strike options, promoting stability. Its dual-capability for conventional or nuclear warheads affords operational flexibility for varied threat responses.





Technologically, the K-6 draws on indigenous innovations, including composite propellants from the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), rendering K-series missiles swifter, lighter, and stealthier than Agni equivalents.





Guidance systems from DRDO's Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI) deliver precision, with circular error probable (CEP) of 90-100 metres.





Testing timelines remain classified, but the K-6 builds on precedents: the K-4 (3,500 km) is now with the Navy, tested from INS Arighaat in November 2024, while the K-5 (5,000-6,000 km) nears completion. Initial K-6 trials may launch in the late 2020s, achieving full capability in the 2030s alongside S-5 deployments, aligning with continuous at-sea deterrence goals.





The K-6 hypersonic missile transforms India's arsenal, blending hypersonic velocity, vast range, MIRV prowess, and S-5 integration to rival global leaders.





As Indo-Pacific tensions persist, it underpins India's strategy of peace through strength.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)








