



Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, one official ship, and two Chinese balloons operating around the island's territorial waters as of 6am local time on Friday.



The Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces monitored the situation closely and responded in accordance with standard protocols.





This incursion follows a pattern of heightened Chinese military activity. Just a day earlier, on Thursday, Taiwan tracked three sorties of PLA aircraft, 17 PLAN vessels, and eight official ships encircling the island.





One of these aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), prompting a swift response from Taiwanese forces.





The median line, an unofficial but long-respected boundary in the Taiwan Strait, serves as a de facto buffer to prevent escalatory incidents. Chinese incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ have surged in recent years, with over 1,700 violations recorded in 2025 alone, according to MND data. These operations test Taiwan's defensive readiness and signal Beijing's persistent claim over the island.





Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, a former Foreign Minister, publicly thanked the United States for its New Year's Day statement urging restraint from China. In a post on X, Wu described the drills as "provocative and escalatory," designed to intimidate nations across the Indo-Pacific region.





Wu emphasised that China's actions threaten civilian air and maritime traffic while raising the risk of miscalculation. The US State Department's call for de-escalation underscores growing international concern over Beijing's military posturing, which has intensified since President Lai Ching-te's inauguration in May 2024.





These latest naval manoeuvres align with broader PLA exercises reported in recent Economic Times coverage. China has conducted large-scale live-fire drills around Taiwan, involving naval blockades, air incursions, and drone operations, often in response to perceived provocations from Taipei or Washington.





The involvement of balloons adds a psychological dimension to the operations. Similar to high-altitude incursions seen in 2023 over North America, these devices challenge surveillance capabilities and symbolise low-cost harassment tactics employed by the PLA.





Taiwan's response remains measured yet resolute. The MND routinely deploys fighter jets, naval patrols, and missile defence systems to shadow intruding forces, avoiding direct confrontation while demonstrating deterrence. This "porcupine strategy" relies on asymmetric capabilities to make any invasion prohibitively costly.





From a strategic perspective, these encirclements rehearse blockade scenarios central to China's anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) doctrine. Beijing aims to isolate Taiwan economically and militarily, potentially without firing a shot, as highlighted in recent US intelligence assessments projecting PLA readiness by 2027.





President Xi Jinping's ongoing military modernisation, including anti-corruption purges within the PLA, underscores preparations for high-stakes contingencies. Reports indicate systemic reforms to ensure loyalty and operational efficacy amid Taiwan's existential threat.





Regionally, the Philippines has invited India to join the "Squad" alliance—comprising the US, Australia, Japan, and itself—to counter China's naval dominance in the South China Sea. This reflects a multi-layered Indo-Pacific security architecture increasingly involving New Delhi.





Japan has voiced support for closer ties with India and South Korea to balance Chinese assertiveness. Such alignments complicate Beijing's calculus, potentially deterring aggression through collective deterrence.





Taiwan is deepening military exchanges with the US, emphasising intelligence sharing, table-top exercises, and enhancements to long-range precision strikes. The island's 2025 Quadrennial Defence Review prioritises interoperability to bolster command, control, surveillance, and reconnaissance amid rising threats.





Economically, Taiwan proposes aiding India in reducing its trade deficit with China via a free trade pact. Deputy National Security Adviser Hsu Szu-Chien suggests leveraging Taiwanese tech investments to diversify India's electronics supply chain away from Beijing.





Globally, US intelligence chiefs have flagged China as the foremost military and cyber threat, with ambitions to lead in AI by 2030 and potential aggression towards Taiwan. Cooperation among China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea further heightens risks to US-led order.





In this context, President Trump's administration faces domestic scrutiny over defence leaks, including texts revealing strategies against China. Speculation swirls around figures like Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, even as plans advance for systems like the "Golden Dome" missile shield.





Boeing's NGAD contract for the F-47 fighter bolsters US air superiority, integrating stealth and drones to counter PLA advancements. Meanwhile, Oracle's air-gapped cloud deal with Singapore signals allied investments in secure tech amid regional tensions.





For Taiwan, these encirclements are not isolated provocations but part of a "grey zone" campaign eroding resolve. President William Lai has called for tougher countermeasures against Chinese infiltration, espionage, and psychological warfare.





As 2026 unfolds, with India's record defence contracts worth ₹2-3 lakh crore signalling its own procurement surge, the Indo-Pacific braces for sustained competition. Taiwan's vigilance, backed by allies, remains key to preserving the status quo across the strait.





