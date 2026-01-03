



Asim Munir, Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, delivered a strongly worded address to tri-service officers, warning India against any future aggression. He said that 'Severe and intense' response should be expected by India.





Munir declared that India should harbour no delusions, as Pakistan's response to provocation would prove even more swift, severe, and intense. This rhetoric underscores escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours amid ongoing border disputes and terrorism concerns.





The backdrop to Munir's remarks traces to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025 in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives, predominantly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility before retracting it, though United Nations reports and Indian investigations linked the assault to Pakistan-based terror hubs under ISI directives. Indian intelligence identified local facilitators and a TRF 'Falcon Squad' unit as perpetrators, prompting widespread calls for retaliation.





India responded decisively with Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, launching precision missile and airstrikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes targeted launchpads of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, described by New Delhi as non-escalatory and aimed at deterring further cross-border terrorism.





Pakistan contested the narrative, alleging civilian casualties including mosques, which led to brief cross-border exchanges before a ceasefire on 10 May via director-general level talks.





Munir's promotion to Field Marshal in May 2025, only the second in Pakistan's history after Ayub Khan, followed this skirmish and signalled power consolidation within the military. Analysts view it as a 'soft coup' mechanism, allowing Munir to retain control as army chief while projecting wartime leadership despite setbacks in the May conflict, dubbed 'Marka-i-Haq' by Pakistan. The subsequent creation of the Chief of Defence Forces post integrates army, navy, and air force operations under one command, emphasising multi-domain warfare including cyber, space, and AI.





In his Rawalpindi address at General Headquarters, attended by chiefs of naval and air staff, Munir hailed the new Defence Forces Headquarters as historic for tri-service synergy. He praised the armed forces' professionalism during Operation Marka-i-Haq and vowed no tolerance for threats to sovereignty. Beyond India, Munir issued stern warnings to the Taliban in Afghanistan, demanding they cease harbouring disruptive elements.





This outburst fits Munir's pattern of anti-India rhetoric, including prior claims of shattering India's 'geographical war-space' and deeming Kashmir Pakistan's 'jugular vein'. Indian observers dismiss such sabre-rattling as domestic posturing to bolster military morale amid Pakistan's economic woes and internal insurgencies. Yet, the timing—post-Operation Sindoor—highlights unresolved grievances over terror safe havens in Pakistan.





Pakistan's military overhaul, dissolving the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, centralises authority with Munir for a potential five-year tenure extendable to 2035. Munir envisions a 'culturally advanced, combat-ready' force deterring aggression while retaining service autonomy. His speech reaffirms peace commitments but prioritises resolve, stating Pakistan's concept remains unassailable through soldiers' courage and national unity.





Strategic implications for South Asia remain grave, with both sides enhancing capabilities in a nuclearized environment. India's precision strikes demonstrated resolve against terrorism, while Pakistan's responses risk miscalculation.





Munir's 'severe and intense' pledge echoes past escalations, urging diplomatic channels to address core issues like Kashmir per international norms. As tensions simmer, the international community watches closely for de-escalation signals.





