



India’s deep-tech start-up Carbine Systems has unveiled H.A.R.A., marking the emergence of the country’s first privately developed directed-energy weapon prototype. This milestone underscores a pivotal advancement in India’s indigenous laser-weapons ecosystem.





H.A.R.A. MK-1 represents a 10 kW-class directed-energy weapon (DEW) prototype, with an effective engagement range of 1–2 km. The system employs the company’s proprietary Coherent Beam Combining (CBC) technology, augmented by custom beam-shaping techniques. Although detailed specifications remain classified, this positions Carbine among a select global cadre of start-ups pioneering scalable high-energy laser platforms.





Carbine Systems originated in 2023, founded by Girish Joshi, an electronics engineer, and Kedar Joshi, a materials scientist. Initially focused on aerospace and defence advanced manufacturing, the firm specialised in high-energy laser-based additive processes. These early efforts integrated AI-driven monitoring to produce defect-free metal and composite components, achieve directional crystal-grain control, and fabricate ultra-high-strength, thermally resilient parts for propulsion systems.





This foundational work in laser-matter interaction, electro-optics, beam stability, and thermal management provided the technical bedrock for H.A.R.A. Between 2020 and 2024, the founders advocated for indigenous laser DEWs to key Indian defence entities, including DRDO and the Indian Navy. Despite gaining technical recognition, these initiatives did not secure funded programmes at the time.





A critical turning point arrived in 2025, spurred by Operation Sindoor and subsequent drone threats from across the border. Sources close to the company indicate that these incidents compelled the founders to forgo awaiting institutional support and instead channel years of research into a functional prototype.





In the opening week of 2026, Carbine conducted controlled indoor static tests of H.A.R.A. MK-1 against various targets. While the accompanying teaser video disclosed no quantitative performance data, these trials validated the prototype’s proof-of-concept.





Carbine’s vision extends well beyond the MK-1 iteration. The founders have signalled pursuits including megawatt-class fully indigenous laser systems, supercontinuum free-electron lasers, and platforms bridging defence applications, nuclear-fusion research, and advanced additive manufacturing. Success here could challenge domains long reserved for state-backed programmes and protracted institutional efforts, bolstering India’s Make in India drive in strategic technologies.





The company’s choice of Belagavi, Karnataka, for its laser R&D facility merits attention. This region has gained prominence in India’s aerospace and precision-manufacturing landscape, hinting at deliberate long-term strategy rather than mere expedience.





Remarkably, H.A.R.A. MK-1 emerged without external funding, developed entirely through bootstrapping. In a field where laser-weapon programmes typically demand vast public resources, this lean approach highlights exceptional in-house proficiency and resourcefulness.





The nomenclature H.A.R.A.—Hyper Amplification Radiant Array—carries layered significance. Derived from the Sanskrit ‘Hara’, denoting remover, absorber, or destroyer, it evokes Lord Shiva’s transformative force of disciplined destruction and renewal. This subtle symbolism aligns with the weapon’s ethos of precise, controlled energy application.





Carbine’s restrained disclosure strategy—eschewing beam-quality metrics, scaling timelines, or engagement visuals—reflects defence-sector prudence. Such reticence often denotes maturity and gravity rather than nascent uncertainty.





Unlike numerous defence start-ups mired in pitches and preliminary studies, Carbine prioritised execution: building before broadcasting. In high-stakes domains like DEWs, this demonstrable progress commands substantial credibility.





The implications of H.A.R.A. MK-1 reverberate across India’s defence innovation sphere. The nation’s DEW capabilities may soon transcend public-sector laboratories, with private deep-tech ventures stepping into active development.





This development signals a maturation in India’s defence-start-up ecosystem, where firms transition from ideation to tangible outputs. It also illustrates convergence across advanced manufacturing, photonics, and weapons research, forging integrated capability stacks.





Even as an nascent prototype, H.A.R.A. embodies a broader paradigm shift from aspiration to realisation in Indian defence technology. Directed-energy weapons have transcended theory for private Indian innovators, proving viable through adjacent expertise in manufacturing and materials science.





Breakthroughs in defence often stem from such cross-domain synergies, as Carbine’s trajectory affirms.





India’s forthcoming defence innovations may unfold with greater discretion, yet yield profound strategic impact.





For Carbine Systems, future timelines, architectures, and integration paths remain veiled. Yet for the wider ecosystem, the message rings clear: substantive progress in directed-energy weaponry is underway, driven by private ingenuity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







