



India marked its 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026 with a powerful display of self-reliance in defence materials. The Presidential Dais, the centrepiece of the ceremonial proceedings at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, was constructed using DRDO-DMRL's indigenous DMR1700 ballistic-grade steel.





This ultra-high-strength alloy symbolises the nation's progress towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in advanced metallurgy.





DMR1700, developed by the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents a breakthrough in armour-grade steel technology.





With a yield strength exceeding 1700 MPa, it offers exceptional ballistic resistance while maintaining weldability and formability. The steel's qualification followed rigorous testing at DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh, ensuring compliance with military standards for impact and penetration resistance.





The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) fabricated the dais in a plug-and-play modular design, leveraging DMRL's qualified Welding Procedure Specification (WPS). This approach minimised on-site assembly time and enhanced structural integrity under dynamic parade conditions. Approximately 90 tonnes of DMR1700 were supplied by Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), India's premier metallurgical powerhouse, underscoring seamless public-private collaboration in the defence supply chain.





This deployment highlights DMR1700's versatility beyond traditional armoured vehicles. Previously qualified for main battle tank hulls and light combat vehicles, the steel now proves its mettle in high-visibility civil-military infrastructure. Its corrosion resistance and fatigue endurance make it ideal for exposed structures like the dais, which withstands extreme weather and heavy footfall during national events.





The initiative aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, reducing import dependence on high-end special steels from foreign vendors. Midhani's role in scaling production demonstrates indigenous manufacturing maturity, with the facility ramping up output to meet DRDO's indigenisation targets. This supply chain efficiency positions India as a potential exporter of ballistic-grade materials to global partners.





Ballistic qualification at TBRL involved live-fire trials simulating small-arms and fragment threats, per NATO STANAG standards adapted for Indian requirements. The steel's performance exceeded benchmarks, achieving multi-hit capability without catastrophic failure. Such validations de-risk its adoption in critical applications, from naval platforms to aerospace structures.





CPWD's plug-and-play execution exemplifies modular construction techniques gaining traction in defence infrastructure. Pre-fabricated panels bolted with DMRL-approved welds allowed rapid deployment, cutting costs by 20-30% compared to conventional methods. This scalability could extend to border outposts and temporary military shelters.





The Presidential Dais, elevated and symbolically prominent, embodied national pride through technological prowess. As the President reviewed the armed forces atop DMR1700 steel, it served as a tangible metaphor for India's metallurgical sovereignty. Defence analysts note this as a milestone in 'soft power' projection via hardware indigenisation.





Looking ahead, DMR1700's success paves the way for variants targeting hypersonic applications and unmanned systems. DRDO-DMRL is exploring alloy enhancements for temperatures up to 600°C, vital for next-generation missiles. Midhani's expanded capacity, supported by recent government investments, aims for 500 tonnes annual output by 2028.





This Republic Day achievement reinforces India's defence ecosystem resilience. By integrating DRDO innovation, Midhani production, TBRL testing, and CPWD execution, the nation showcases a closed-loop indigenisation model. It inspires private sector entry into high-end materials, bolstering strategic autonomy amid global supply chain disruptions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







