



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly rebutted recent claims by US President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding the stalled India-US trade deal.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Trump's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed him deferentially as "Sir, may I see you," emphasising that the two leaders maintain a relationship of mutual respect in line with diplomatic norms.





Jaiswal described Lutnick's account of negotiations collapsing due to Modi failing to call Trump as "not accurate." He highlighted that Modi and Trump held eight phone conversations in 2025 alone, alongside multiple rounds of bilateral trade agreement talks that came close to fruition several times.





India remains committed to securing a balanced and mutually beneficial trade pact with the US, viewing their economies as complementary. The MEA's response underscores ongoing efforts despite public pressures, including US threats of tariffs linked to India's Russian oil imports.





This exchange occurs amid heightened trade frictions, with six rounds of negotiations already completed to address issues like the 50 per cent tariffs on certain Indian exports.





​Based On ANI Report







