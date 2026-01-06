



A Hindu factory owner, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was shot dead by assailants in the Monirampur area of Jesore, Bangladesh, on 6 January 2026. The incident, reported by Prothom Alo, marks yet another attack on the Hindu minority amid rising insecurity in the country.





Bairagi owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar and served as the acting editor of the newspaper Dainik BD Khobor, published from Narail. Three assailants on a motorcycle approached the factory, called him out, and led him to a nearby alley.





There, they shot him at close range in the head before fleeing the scene. Bairagi died instantly, underscoring the brazen nature of the attack carried out in broad daylight.





Monirampur police station's officer-in-charge, Md Raziullah Khan, confirmed that the body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched an investigation but have refrained from disclosing any motive at this stage.





This killing follows a pattern of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Just weeks earlier, Khokon Das, another Hindu man, died from injuries sustained in a horrific attack on New Year's Eve.





Assailants reportedly beat Das with sharp weapons, doused him in petrol, and set him ablaze. In a desperate bid to survive, he jumped into a nearby pond, alerting local residents who rushed to his aid.





The attackers fled as the crowd gathered, but Das's condition worsened rapidly. He received initial treatment at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka, where he succumbed to his burns.





Bangladesh's elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has since arrested the three primary suspects in the Das case, signalling some progress in that investigation. Nevertheless, such incidents continue to fuel concerns over minority safety.





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has repeatedly voiced alarm over these events, tying them to broader failures in law and order. In response to the Das killing, the MEA highlighted the vulnerability of Hindus in Bangladesh.





Independent assessments cited by the MEA document over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities since the interim government under Muhammad Yunus took office. These include murders, arson attacks, and land grabs targeting Hindu properties.





The surge in attacks coincides with political instability following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Yunus's administration has faced criticism for inadequate protection of minorities, particularly Hindus who form about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population.





Jesore, located near the Indian border in western Bangladesh, has witnessed sporadic communal tensions. The targeted nature of Bairagi's killing—given his roles as a businessman and journalist—raises questions about whether it stems from religious motives, professional rivalries, or local disputes.





Police statements offer few clues, but the motorcycle getaway mirrors tactics used in previous minority-targeted assaults. Eyewitness accounts, as per local media, describe the assailants as operating with impunity, firing without hesitation.





Bairagi's dual profession may have made him a visible figure in the community. As acting editor of Dainik BD Khobor, he could have covered sensitive issues, potentially drawing enmity from extremists or rivals.





The incident has sparked outrage among Bangladesh's Hindu leaders and diaspora communities. Rights groups like the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council have condemned the killing, demanding swift justice and enhanced security measures.





Internationally, the event amplifies scrutiny on Yunus's interim regime, which assumed power amid student-led protests. Critics argue that the government's focus on political transition has sidelined minority protections, allowing vigilante groups to thrive.





India, home to millions of Bangladeshi Hindu expatriates, maintains close watch. The MEA's interventions underscore New Delhi's strategic interest in regional stability, especially given shared borders and migration pressures.





Historical context reveals a troubled trajectory for minorities in Bangladesh. Post-1971 independence, Hindus faced periodic pogroms, land expropriations under the Vested Property Act, and Islamist mobilisations.





Recent years saw relative calm under Hasina's Awami League, which positioned itself as secular. Her removal, however, unleashed pent-up radical elements, with over 100 temples and homes vandalised in the immediate aftermath.





The Yunus government's promises of inclusivity have yielded mixed results. While RAB arrests provide reassurance, the sheer volume of incidents—averaging dozens monthly—suggests systemic lapses in policing and intelligence.





Economic factors compound vulnerabilities. Many Hindu-owned businesses, like Bairagi's ice factory, serve mixed communities but become flashpoints amid Bangladesh's economic slowdown and youth unemployment.





Journalistic freedom adds another layer. Bairagi's newspaper role might link to coverage of minority plight or local corruption, motives that investigators must probe urgently.





As the post-mortem proceeds, families and activists await forensic insights. Ballistics could trace the weapon, while CCTV from Kapalia Bazar might yield suspect images.





Neighbouring India's West Bengal, with its large Bangladeshi Hindu influx, braces for fallout. Cross-border rhetoric could escalate if impunity persists.





This killing exposes fault lines in Bangladesh's social fabric. Without decisive action—such as minority protection task forces and communal harmony laws—the cycle of violence risks deepening regional tensions.





Based On ANI Report







