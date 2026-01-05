



Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, has urged the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to adhere strictly to delivery timelines for key projects.





Speaking in Bangalore, he emphasised the critical need to maintain the Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational readiness amid a rapidly evolving security landscape. This call came during the inauguration of the two-day national seminar titled 'Aeronautics 2047', organised by ADA at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS).





The seminar commemorates 25 years of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS flight program, a milestone that Air Chief Marshal Singh congratulated ADA for achieving. He highlighted the urgency of timely inductions, noting that any delays could compromise the IAF's preparedness in an era of constant geopolitical flux.





Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), also addressed the gathering.





He stressed the imperative of fostering indigenous cutting-edge technologies to diminish reliance on imports. This aligns with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat, aiming for a developed India by 2047.





The event has drawn domain experts, industrial partners, academia, aviation enthusiasts, and speakers from the entire aerospace ecosystem. Discussions centre on pivotal advancements, including next-generation aircraft manufacturing and assembly techniques. Digital manufacturing processes feature prominently, alongside innovations in aerodynamics tailored for future combat aircraft.





Propulsion technologies form another key focus, with sessions exploring enhanced efficiency and performance. Flight testing methodologies are under scrutiny, as are digital twin technologies that enable virtual prototyping and simulation. Certification challenges for new systems, flight control advancements, and avionics integration are also being deliberated.





Maintainability issues for modern aircraft receive attention, alongside the integration of artificial intelligence in design processes. Precision manufacturing of actuators rounds out the technical agenda, promising breakthroughs in reliability and compactness.





A significant portion of the seminar traces the evolutionary journey of the TEJAS from initial concept to operational squadron service. Designed and developed entirely by ADA, the aircraft has amassed over 5,600 successful flight trials. This achievement involved contributions from more than 100 government laboratories, academic institutions, and industries.





The TEJAS incorporates several niche technologies that elevate it to fourth-generation fighter status. These include carbon composites and lightweight materials for superior strength-to-weight ratios. Fly-by-wire flight control systems ensure precise manoeuvrability, while digital utility management systems optimise onboard resources.





The glass cockpit represents a leap in pilot situational awareness, integrating advanced displays and interfaces. These indigenous innovations have not only enhanced the aircraft's capabilities but also built a robust domestic expertise in fighter jet development.





Looking ahead, the TEJAS MK-1A variant promises to fulfil the IAF's operational requirements with upgraded avionics and enhanced mission systems. Meanwhile, the TEJAS MK-2 and TEJAS Navy variants are in active development, expanding the platform's versatility across air and naval domains.





Technical talks by distinguished speakers linked to the TEJAS programme will provide in-depth insights during the seminar. India has reaped substantial benefits from the TEJAS initiative, gaining both the capability and capacity for indigenous fighter aircraft production.





The program stands as one of India's most successful indigenous defence endeavours. It has equipped the IAF with an exceptional air-superiority fighter, with 38 aircraft already inducted—32 fighters and six trainers—across two squadrons.





The event also features an exhibition by public sector undertakings, defence PSUs, industries, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These entities are showcasing indigenously designed products for airborne applications, underscoring the maturing aerospace manufacturing base.





Air Chief Marshal Singh's remarks resonate deeply in the context of India's strategic imperatives. With border tensions and regional power dynamics intensifying, timely delivery of platforms like the TEJAS MK-1A is non-negotiable. The IAF's squadron strength remains a concern, making indigenous programs pivotal to bridging capability gaps.





Dr Kamat's advocacy for self-reliance echoes national priorities under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Reducing import dependence not only conserves foreign exchange but also fosters technological sovereignty, crucial for long-term defence autonomy.





The 'Aeronautics 2047' seminar thus serves as a forward-looking platform, aligning R&D efforts with India's centenary of independence. By convening stakeholders, it catalyses collaborations essential for next-generation aeronautics. Topics like AI-driven design and digital twins signal a shift towards Industry 4.0 paradigms in defence aviation.





The TEJAS program's success story offers valuable lessons in programme management and indigenisation. Overcoming initial hurdles through persistent innovation, it has validated ADA's design prowess. Over 5,600 sorties demonstrate unmatched reliability, paving the way for scaled production.





Future variants like MK-1A, with GE F404-IN20 engines and 43% indigenous content rising to 82% in later blocks, exemplify evolving maturity. The MK-2, incorporating a more powerful engine and stealth features, aims to rival global contemporaries.





Naval adaptations underscore the program's adaptability, supporting carrier-based operations for the Indian Navy. Exhibition stalls at the seminar highlight ecosystem vibrancy, from avionics by private firms to composites by MSMEs.





The Bangalore seminar reinforces India's aeronautical ambitions. Air Chief Marshal Singh's timeline mandate, coupled with technological deliberations, positions the nation for aerospace leadership by 2047. This convergence of leadership, expertise, and innovation bodes well for operational edge in contested skies.





Based On PTI Report







