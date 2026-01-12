



India's India AI Mission is gaining widespread acclaim from industry leaders and start-up enablers, who view it as a pivotal initiative to position the country as a global hub for artificial intelligence by the decade's end.





Speaking at the AI Convergence Summit 2026 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, experts highlighted how the mission embodies a broader national ambition to shift India from a consumer-led economy to a powerhouse of knowledge, research, and innovation.





Nivedan Rathi, Founder of Future & AI, emphasised that the mission aligns seamlessly with the Prime Minister's long-term vision for the nation.





For decades, India has functioned primarily as a consumer in the global economy, importing far more than it exports—be it commodities, technology, or manufactured goods—even everyday items like smartphones, which are mostly produced abroad.





The current leadership, however, is resolute in reversing this trend, Rathi noted.





He described India's evolving AI mission as a reflection of the drive to become a global producer of knowledge, research, and innovation.





Rathi stressed the critical role of research and knowledge creation in this transformation. "We will produce knowledge, thought leadership, and research. Without research, there is no knowledge," he declared.





India must prove to the world that it possesses the intellectual capital, institutions, and ecosystem essential for leadership in AI and advanced technologies, he added.





Rishabh Nag, Founder and CEO of Humanli.ai, praised the mission's design to foster self-reliance among startups but called for more comprehensive policy frameworks.





"I would urge the government to create much deeper policies so businesses work towards creating solutions for India, by India, and take them to the world," Nag stated.





By the end of the decade, India will be synonymous with AI, he predicted. The world will consume the AI we build and produce, while India itself becomes the largest consumer of this technology.





Prasad Menon, CEO and President of the CIBA Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration (ISBA), pointed to the transformative impact of government-backed infrastructure.





As of 2026, thanks to the India AI Mission and Compute India, access to over 38,000 GPUs has revolutionised the start-up landscape, Menon revealed.





Start-ups no longer face the burden of building costly infrastructure from the ground up; incubators can now offer world-class computing resources—a prospect unimaginable just a few years ago.





This direct government investment has dramatically lowered barriers to entry, enabling rapid innovation and scaling within the AI ecosystem.





The discussions took place at the AI Convergence Summit 2026, organised by Chandigarh University in Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.





The summit serves as one of the official pre-runup events for the Union Government's forthcoming India AI Impact Global Summit 2026, scheduled for 19th to 20th February in New Delhi.





These insights underscore the mission's potential to fuel India's start-up ecosystem, bolster indigenous AI development, and cement the nation's role as a global AI producer.





Based On ANI Report







