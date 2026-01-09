



India has firmly rebutted claims by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that bilateral trade negotiations stalled due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to telephone President Donald Trump.





Lutnick made these remarks on the All-In Podcast, a business and technology program hosted by venture capitalists, suggesting the deal was nearly finalised but faltered over this reluctance.





He described Trump's deal-making approach as a "staircase", where early negotiators secure the most favourable terms. Lutnick claimed India was the second nation, after the UK, to enter talks, and that Washington offered Delhi "three Fridays" to conclude. His role, he said, was to structure the agreement, leaving Trump to seal it personally.





According to Lutnick, India's hesitation to arrange the call derailed progress. He noted that the US subsequently finalised deals with countries like Indonesia and Vietnam. When India later expressed readiness to accept the original terms, Lutnick asserted, "the train had left the station".





India's foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, dismissed Lutnick's portrayal as "not accurate" during a briefing on Friday. He emphasised that commitments to a balanced trade agreement date back to 13 February last year, with multiple negotiation rounds held since. Both sides have come close to a deal on several occasions, Jaiswal stated.





Jaiswal highlighted that Modi and Trump spoke by phone eight times last year, discussing various facets of their broad partnership. This directly counters Lutnick's narrative of unmet personal outreach. The White House has yet to comment on the secretary's assertions.





Talks have resumed, but no firm timeline exists, with several informal deadlines missed. Persistent hurdles include agriculture, where Washington demands greater market access to India's protected farm sector, while Delhi resists fiercely to safeguard its farmers.





In August, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing stalled talks and India's purchases of discounted Russian oil post-Ukraine invasion. Delhi has defended these imports as essential for meeting its population's energy demands, though refiners have since reduced Moscow-sourced volumes amid the penalties.





US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told senators in December that India offered its "best ever" terms, yet described it as a "tough nut to crack". Trump has recently warned of escalating tariffs unless India curbs Russian oil buys.





Lutnick's podcast appearance followed US Senator Lindsey Graham's disclosure that Trump "greenlit" a severe Russia sanctions bill. If enacted, it could impose even higher secondary tariffs on nations trading with Moscow. Jaiswal confirmed India is monitoring this closely, reiterating its energy security priorities.





Despite the tariffs, India's exports to the US surged over 22% in November year-on-year, underscoring trade resilience. This comes against a backdrop of strained ties, once bolstered by Modi's early White House visit post-Trump's inauguration.





The rapport has soured, exacerbated by Trump's repeated assertions—denied by Delhi—that he mediated an India-Pakistan ceasefire after a May conflict. In June, India clarified Modi had informed Trump of its rejection of third-party involvement on Kashmir.





These developments highlight frictions in the India-US economic relationship, intertwined with geopolitical pressures over Russia and domestic sensitivities like agriculture. Negotiations persist amid mutual incentives for a pact, though Trump's tariff threats and Lutnick's disclosures signal a tougher US stance. India's rebuttal underscores its commitment to equitable terms, setting the stage for prolonged bargaining.





Agencies







